



Today, the Sustainable Markets Initiative launched Astra Carta, a framework and ambition for the private sector to embrace the next frontier of sustainability in space.

Astra Carta builds on the Terra Carta foundation to shape the future of responsible and sustainable space exploration, development and cooperation. It will serve as a roadmap for the global private sector to work with governments, international organizations and other stakeholders to align space-related activities with sustainability goals, approaches and standards. is intended for

The launch of the Astra Carta framework will bring to life the vision of space sustainability outlined by His Majesty King Charles III as Prince of Wales at the 2022 Space Sustainability Summit becomes. A sustainable market initiative led the development of Astra. Carta and today at the Space Sustainability Reception at Buckingham Palace, the King unveiled the Astra Carta Seal, a visual representation of Astra Carta’s ambitions designed by Sir Jony Ive.

Inspired by His Majesty’s vision, Astra Carta is a collective call to action that seeks to unite the public and private sectors and other stakeholders in a common commitment to the responsible and sustainable use of outer space. As we embark on this journey, remember that we protect and protect our origins on Earth. Inspired by Terracarta, which continues to chart the path towards a more sustainable future for nature, people and the planet, this transformative framework extends those principles to the realms beyond our world. Astra Carta harnesses the power of collective will, curiosity, scientific discovery, sustainability and ethical stewardship to bring us to this new frontier of possibilities. Jennifer Jordan Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: This means putting sustainability at the heart of everything we do across the space value chain.

The Astra Cartas framework, like the sustainable market initiative Terra Carta, aims to convene the private sector to create ambition and momentum in advancing and accelerating sustainable technologies and business models. We also recognize the unique role that space can play in creating a sustainable planet and the need for space industries to consider their impact on the environment and sustainability both on and off Earth. Its ambition encourages a focus on putting sustainability at the core of space activities.

A zero draft of Astra Carta has been released for global consultation. It was created with input and inspiration from space and industry experts. Colonel Chris Hadfield, a former Canadian astronaut and commander of the International Space Station, was consulted on the creation of the Astra Carta framework.

Astra Carta creates an opportunity to align the private sector and other stakeholders with the ambition to put sustainability at the heart of the space industry. Sustainable Market Initiative His Astracarta is a call to action, whether it is to carry out its activities in the most sustainable way or to harness all that space has to offer for sustainability on earth, Hadfield said he would convene the people best positioned to contribute.

The Astra Carta framework is visually represented through the Astra Carta Seal, designed by the joint team of Sir Jony Ive and Lovefrom. The Astracarta Seal design complements the Terracarta Seal for his 2021 sustainable market initiative designed by Sir Jony Ive and team. We were fascinated by the rhythms of the illuminated celestial bodies during this design process and how they are deeply connected to the patterns of life on Earth. Earth, said Sir Jony Ive. We feel it is an important time to do more to protect the natural universe in its broadest sense, and we are very proud to have contributed to this important and pioneering project. think.

The Astra Cultus motto of cherishing the infinite wonders of the universe defines the edge of the seal. This seal is complemented by the same typography, with the St. Edwards crown similar to the Terracarta seal. This structure is likewise defined by sacred geometry and overlaid with astronomical movements. With the Earth at its center, it shows an annular solar eclipse of the Sun and Moon, the transit of Mercury, and the dancing of Venus and Mars. Iconic constellations in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere night skies include Cepheus, Orion, Monoceros, Centaurus, Crux, Leo, Charles Wayne in Ursa Major, and Polaris. Expressing the deep and distant universe with glittering cosmic dust and infinite blackness.

LoveFroms’ references included celestial maps, astrophotographs, and constellation charts. All elements are designed to enhance Astra’s reverence for her karuta’s aspirations and authority and the universe it seeks to protect.

For more information on the Sustainable Markets Initiative or Astra Carta, please visit www.sustainable-markets.org.

sustainable market initiative

Sustainable Markets Initiative Limited is an independent non-profit company. The organization has a rich and unique history, founded by the former Prince of Wales in January 2020 and following his accession to the throne, the newly incorporated independent not-for-profit company will continue to fulfill its mission. I’m here. Terracarta is a charter for ambitious but practical action for nature, people and the planet. The Sustainable Markets Initiative brings global businesses across industries together to build a prosperous and sustainable economy that creates long-term value through the balanced integration of natural, social, human and financial capital. CEO’s network. Learn more: www.sustainable-markets.org

Lovefrom and Sir Jony Ive:

LoveFrom is a creative collective of designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers and artists with studios in London and San Francisco, CA.

Sir Johnny Ive KBE is a designer. Formerly Apple’s chief design officer, he holds more than 12,500 of his own patents worldwide spanning user interface and hardware designs. Ive is the president of the Royal College of Art.

