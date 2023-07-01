Nintendo Switch Games Coming July 2023





Pikmin returns with an all-new adventure on Nintendo Switch this month. There’s a co-op platformer with Mickey and Friends, a quirky indie adventure to explore, and an amazing RPG. Check out this selection of games coming out in July and don’t forget to click on any game that catches your eye to pre-order, buy, or add to your wishlist.

Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ July 13

An easy-going and cozy RPG adventure where student Marie aims for graduation through alchemy, adventure, and quests. Where to start is up to you. Do your best to graduate from the academy. Have fun along the way.

Manic Mechanics July 13

Dust off your overalls and hook onto your tool belt in this chaotic co-op game. You and up to three fellow Grease Monkeys must work as finely tuned machines. But the faster the work is done, the more chaos it creates. Fuel spills, fires, tire explosions, robot shorts, anything can happen.

Oxenfrey II: Lost Signal Jul 13

Riley Povally returns to her hometown to investigate a mystery, but what she finds there is more than she expected. Shape every stage of the story through your choices in this stunning sequel to the acclaimed narrative adventure game.

The Legend of Heroes Mugen no Kiseki July 14

At the climax of the “The Legend of Heroes” series, the fates of the three intertwine. In this JRPG of his, perform unique crafts, wield mystical arts, and use a variety of abilities to maximize the power of your team.

Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition July 21

Plan every move and combine attacks to defeat your opponents in this unique combination of puzzle, strategy and RPG. Upgrade your heroes and creatures to unleash increasingly devastating attacks on your enemies, and use the strategic thinking within you to lead your army to victory.

Pikmin 4 July 21st

The Pikmin are back for yet another epic mission! Land on an unknown planet and team up with them to rescue Captain Olimar and the Rescue Team. Explore vast open areas, hunt for treasure, fight wild creatures, solve puzzles, and rescue stranded explorers together.

Disney Illusion Island July 28

Join Mickey and his friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monos and retrieve the three mysterious books to save the world from disaster. Play alone or bring up to three friends to run, swim, swing and jump across a beautiful island while discovering rich biomes, engaging characters and hidden secrets. Discover.

Vemba July 31

Cook different dishes, restore lost recipes, have branching conversations and explore this narrative cooking game about family, love, loss and more. Restore lost recipes to create delicious and mouth-watering dishes that connect with the home left behind.

Of course, more games are coming to Nintendo Switch this month.

