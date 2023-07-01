Wash University Researchers Use Microbes to Combat Plastic Waste





Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are producing nature-inspired materials that can replace petroleum-based products and reduce plastic waste.

Fuzhong Zhangs lab-made fibers have mechanical properties similar to plastic, but are biodegradable. Microorganisms are the catalysts we design to produce these materials, Zhang said.

Marcus Foston and his research group have been awarded a $3.6 million five-year, convergent growth research grant from the National Science Foundation to develop sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Our typical waste disposal leaks plastic into the environment, and we also find it in soil and water. [they] An associate professor at the McElvey School of Engineering told Radio St. Louis.

Foston said plastic pollution is a global phenomenon that is devastating to marine life and poses a significant economic burden. The impact of plastic waste can also be seen locally. Nearby water bodies such as the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are contaminated with high levels of plastic, he added.

Using synthetic biology techniques, Foston’s colleague, Wash University biologist Fuzhong Zhang, has succeeded in recreating spider silk, a natural fiber known for its strength and durability.

The idea, he said, is that we can go back to looking for natural plastic solutions. We are able to produce these materials naturally and in a more environmentally friendly way.

Their research spans multiple institutions and disciplines, collaborating with social scientists, economists, and machine learning experts from various universities.

Working in such a collaborative environment makes us more productive and allows us to do many new things that a single group cannot do, Zhang said.

For Foston, working with industries that can use these plastic alternatives is a top priority. In the next five years, he said, he hopes his team can develop biocompatible objects for local hospitals.

Even in the early stages of engineering, trying to understand the drivers and barriers to technology adoption can be very, very helpful in technology development. And that’s what we’re trying to do here, Foston said.

