This story involves more than computer chips – www.elizabethton.com





The story involves more than computer chips

Published Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM

By Randy Boyd & Sethraman Panchanathan Tennessee businesses and families know the impact of global supply chain shortages on their daily lives. When the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted global supply chains, computer chip shortages and America’s reliance on foreign manufacturing felt the effects. In response, Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. It aims to bring chip manufacturing back to the United States, where the technology was invented. But there’s more to the story than just computer chips. Decades of offshoring have hollowed out the U.S. industrial base in all areas. At the same time, public funding for scientific and engineering research and development (R&D) has declined significantly since 1964, despite being an important economic engine. To turn things around, CHIPS and the Science Act allowed increased funding for the US National Science Department. The Foundation (NSF) is the only federal agency that advances advances in all areas of science and technology. The last time Congress approved a similarly large budget increase, it took almost a decade when it should have taken years. We can’t afford to wait that long. Science and engineering are essential to America’s global leadership. The way to revitalize our country is to create quality high-tech jobs for everyone, regardless of location, background or career trajectory, and opportunities for people to discover and pursue their STEM skills and education. is to be created everywhere. This is important. It is important to our national and regional economies and how we will have a way to compete with other countries that are accelerating their technological ambitions. China is striving to overtake the United States in key technologies with its $1.5 trillion “Made in China 2025” initiative. This should act as a wake-up call. As we stand on the cusp of a phenomenal breakthrough driven by artificial intelligence (AI), America must not let go of its leadership in this and other key areas, just as it does in manufacturing. We need to spread competencies and training to even more places that are not yet underserved. Today, innovation is happening in just a few places. Half of these jobs are in just 41 counties in the United States. To that end, the NSF has invested him $18 million over six years in a center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) to harness AI for improvement. Understand and design quantum materials and systems. Thanks to organizations like UTK and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee is a leader in research and development. In just six years, the company has leapfrogged to number 22 in the high-value manufacturing rankings, attracting billions of dollars from companies investing in electric vehicles (EVs) and supply chains. Growing and channeling this momentum will require more strategic government investment in line with UTK’s agenda. AI Quantum Award. We know how well this works. During the Great Depression, loans from the Tennessee Valley Authority fueled growth, strengthened defenses, and allowed the United States to enter World War II. Most recently, Chattanooga became the first gigabit city in the US with the fastest internet speeds in the world. This has attracted more businesses and brought her $3 billion in profits to the community over the past decade. And now, our investment in NSF brings together partners to drive regional innovation ecosystems across the country and contribute to Tennessee’s economic growth. UTK wins a development grant led by TEAM TN, a coalition of over 90 partner TVAs, Oak Ridge, industry partners, state labor councils, all 37 colleges of technology and community colleges, the largest HBCU, etc. Determined the course in vehicles in Tennessee. In fact, NSF has submitted over 700 concepts from around the country for such regional innovation engines. NSF engines accelerate research and technology development, accelerating economic growth and jobs in states and regions. But to realize this vision, we need funding. Computers His chips are part of the story, but the question as we write the next chapter is whether America will continue to lead. For America’s national and economic security, the answer must be a resounding “yes.” With more investment, we can expand America’s innovation geography so that the supply chain for the next wave of inventions starts in the United States, is built in the United States, and is supported by American talent, with Tennessee at the forefront. increase.[Randy Boyd]is president of the University of Tennessee and Sethraman Panchanathan is a trustee of the National Science Foundation. )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elizabethton.com/2023/06/30/there-is-more-to-the-story-than-computer-chips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos