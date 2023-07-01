Inventions and Innovations Change Society | News, Sports, Jobs





By the early twenties of the twentieth century, Copper Nation, like the rest of the United States, was undergoing a rapid transition to modernization. The area began to have more in common with his 1950 than with the 1880. As the Smithsonian Institution puts it, from 1870 to his 1900, the United States experienced “a surge of innovation and invention, such as Thomas Edison’s incandescent light bulb and Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone.” Promoted economic growth. ”

In the summer of 1910, Copper Range telephone crews erected a pole between the depot on Eighth Avenue in Calumet and the depot at Champion Mine near Painsdale, passing Mill Mine Junction and South Range on the way. , was stretching the wire. The new private telephone service was to dispatch copper trains faster and more efficiently than the telegraph system it replaced. The new system will soon be extended to the mill towns of Redridge, Edgmere, Beacon Hill and Frida and will be used by trains operating these routes.

Telephones were becoming popular in private homes. In 1910, The Daily Mining’s Gazette began promoting “shopping by telephone”, listing several businesses and their phone numbers willing to do business using the increasingly popular telephone system. Did.

In some ways, Copper Nation was ahead of many other parts of the country in that many homes had electricity wired to them, a decade before the rest of the country. Electricity has truly made homes more efficient as modern appliances large and small have hit the market. Some quickly became popular, such as the iron and washing machine, which first appeared in the middle of his first decade.

A rush of technological innovation and invention has created new industries, new investment opportunities, and increased the proportion of the American population into the upper class. It was largely due to this expansion of the upper classes that the popularity of automobiles burst into American society.

When cars started to gain popularity, they were a novelty toy for the wealthy. In 1910, a Ford Model T Touring Car cost about $950. Compared to Pierce Arrow, it was a bargain. In the same year Pierce Arrow Touring his Landau was priced above his $8,000.

In 1900, the three Dodge brothers in Auburn Hills, Michigan founded the Dodge Brothers Company machine shop. Initially, Dodge supplied Ford with precision parts, supplying Ford with entire chassis for Model A cars from 1903-2004. Ford just added a body and wheels to it. This bizarre partnership led the Dodge brothers to believe that Ford’s Model A wasn’t a true Ford. John Dodge is believed to have once commented, “Think of all Ford owners wanting a car one day.”

Many initially thought that video was a novelty and a passing fantasy, and the same opinion applied to cars. However, like movies, automobiles did not disappear from the world. Rather, they both went on to not only persevere, but to revolutionize American culture.This was the case in copper country as well as across the United States

The Houghton County Highway Commission website states that there were fewer than 1,000 motor vehicles in Houghton County when it was formed in April 1901, but there is evidence that this estimate is considerably lower.

On April 6, 1910, the Daily Mining Gazette reported that Calumet Township overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposal to create a Houghton County Highway Commission.

“There are nearly 300 motorists in and around Calumet,” the Gazette said, adding that they were “unanimously in favor of a rural road network.”

The article went on to say that Ontonagon County already has a “county road system” and plans to connect it to Houghton County’s system.

Three months later, on July 16, the Gazette published an article by John McCauley, manager of Laurium’s Superior Motor Company, outlining the best route for motorists to get from Calumet to Chicago. posted.

“From Watersmeet the road splits into Michigan, Rockland, Baraga, Houghton and Calumet,” the article said.

Copper Country’s mining companies were already lamenting a shortage of underground workers, but on July 18, 1910, the Gazette published yet another article relating to the rapidly expanding automobile boom.

According to the article, Northern Garage and Supply Company (Houghton) has a large workforce and is “constantly engaged in fixing cars, and there are signs that repairs will continue in the summer.” [sic] performance on the line. The garage had hired a man from Minnesota to specialize in auto tires.

As if local mining companies needed another clue about the growing labor shortage, the three-month-old Houghton County Highway Commission posted a call for a “road engineer” in the Daily Mining Gazette on July 22. posted an ad.

The advertisement stipulates that “applicants must be technically educated and demonstrate sufficient engineering experience.”

Whether the roads are good or not, car enthusiasts are increasingly choosing Copper Country, especially Kiweenaw Point, as their destination. In July 1910, businesses all over Houghton reported an astonishing boom in souvenirs from tourists coming into town on pleasure boats.

The mining and timber industries are rapidly being challenged by the newly emerging hospitality, tourism and auto industries generated by the economic prosperity the companies themselves have won. More and more opportunities were given to mining employees who found jobs as road workers, power companies and repair shops. Presumably, jobs in these areas can pay lower wages in some cases. At the same time, however, the expansion of these sectors has given more and more men the opportunity to work above ground in safer environments, while also being able to move out from under company roofs in company-owned areas of company-owned housing complexes. It became so. .

Like bicycles and passenger ships, automobiles represent an American spirit that seeks independence, corporate paternalism, and America’s desire for a world beyond the closed daily living environment of the same residential neighborhoods, high-rise buildings, and offices. It was an early indication of the human spirit.

American culture was undergoing a rapid transformation by the early twenties of the twentieth century. Electric poles carrying electrical and telephone lines lined newly built roads and began to weave their webs across copper country, transforming the landscape in the same way that innovation and invention began to transform society. .

