Minister warns Google’s plan to block news links could endanger lives as wildfires rage





Open this photo in the gallery:

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, March 6.Sean Kilpatrick/Canada Press

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Friday that Google plans to remove links to Canadian news articles from national search results by not providing people with access to information such as the wildfires raging here. warned that it could endanger people’s lives.

But Google said it doesn’t block SOS safety alerts or information about wildfires, floods, or other critical situations if you exit the news. The company told The Globe and Mail newspaper that in the past few weeks it has begun briefings with federal, state and local public safety officials to reassure them that they will continue to provide information during the crisis.

Rodriguez said in an interview with the BBC on Friday that one of the consequences of withdrawing from the news is putting people’s lives at risk.

You live in a very dangerous area where wildfires are raging and you want to access the news to see what’s going on, but you won’t be able to see it, he said.

Google said it has a history of working with governments to ensure safety and public health information reaches people, including through crisis response SOS alerts.

We started briefings with federal, state, and local authorities over the past few weeks to make sure they are aware of all the Google tools at their disposal, and ensure our crisis response, forecasting, and alerting products are in place. We will continue to work closely together in order to respond to Google spokeswoman Shay Purdy said the needs of Canadians are important, especially during the crisis.

Speaking a day after Google warned it would remove links to Canadian news articles in the country in response to federal online news laws, the minister said he was surprised by the tech giant’s announcement and said it was a possible negotiating strategy. I assumed there was.

Rodriguez told The Globe that Meta, which owns Google, Facebook and Instagram, has sent messages to other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, about what could happen if they introduce legislation like the Online News Act. said he was trying to Known as Building C-18.

The law was designed to help Canada’s news industry as advertising moves to big tech platforms. Facebook and Google will negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian media outlets for posting or linking to their work.

Meta also warned that it plans to block the posting and sharing of Canadian news articles on both platforms in Canada in response to the bill, which will come into force in about six months.

Rodriguez said Google and Facebook are trying to send messages not only to Canada, but also to France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. We were going to continue to hold our ground. After all, if the government can’t stand up against tech giants on behalf of the Canadian people, who will?

The U.S. Congress and the state of California are currently discussing parallel legislation that would impose compensation on technology giants for using news media’s copyrighted material. In Washington, the bill is supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

Daniel Coffey, president and CEO of the Americas News and Media Alliance, said Google and Facebook’s actions in Canada were seen below the border as an effort to send a warning to U.S. lawmakers. said that

Every time a platform threatens to remove news, it’s safe to assume they’re thinking ahead. It’s to dodge laws in other areas, she said.

But Michael Geist, director of internet law research at the University of Ottawa, said the online news bill, which prompted both tech giants to plan to exit the news business in Canada, could serve as a model for what not to do internationally. said to be sexual.

He said the amendments to the Senate in the final stages of the bill meant it had to come into force within six months of the King’s assent, and the odds of the bill being put on hold were now very high. He said that money is very expensive.

Jeff Elsey, CEO of Village Media, a newsgroup that owns and operates 25 publications in Ontario, sent a memo to staff after Google’s announcement this week, saying they could be forced to settle with the government said he was pleased with the announcement because of He said he thought Bill C-18 was bad from the start.

I believe a united Google and Facebook response will force the government back to the negotiating table. why? Because if they give up industry, he wrote, there will be no industry left. I have to find a solution now.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Rodriguez said Google wanted clarification from the government and expressed hope to continue negotiations with the tech giant.

Regulations are expected to be clarified in the coming months. So I don’t understand why they did this. Perhaps it’s a negotiating strategy, he said. we have time to negotiate. Let’s negotiate and see what we can do.

Now that the Online News Act has been passed, the government has the power to issue regulations and set how they are to be implemented, as does the regulator, the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.

In a blog explaining the decision to remove links to Canadian news, Google’s president of international affairs, Kent Walker, said that if the government can find a compromise that meets the tech giant’s concerns, it will withdraw from the news. suggested that it could still be avoided.

Google will continue to participate in the regulatory process that will determine how the bill will be implemented, he wrote. We hope the government will show us a viable path forward.

Google argued that Bill C-18 would be heavy-handed and would impose unlimited financial liability on the company. Under the law, there is no clear path to exemption from regulation, even if it negotiates more voluntary deals with media outlets.

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, predicted that Google’s removal of links to Canadian news articles could lead Canadians to other search engines.

Blocking access to fact-based, fact-checked news from authoritative publishers runs counter to Google’s stated mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. , he said. It would hurt the user experience, devalue and degrade the search engine, and give him an opportunity to enter Microsoft into his attractive and lucrative G7 market, where Google’s annual revenue is in his $5 billion range. will give

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-googles-plan-to-block-news-links-could-put-lives-in-danger-as/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos