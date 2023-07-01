Innovation doesn’t require a large in-house team





Many retailers may understand that innovation plays a key role in the success of their operations, but believe technology must be expensive or complex. The July issue of Hardware Retailing magazine explores the fundamental technology processes, programs and systems retailers are implementing to improve efficiency, streamline operations and provide higher levels of customer service. . Below, Carl Hildebrandt, VP of Product Management at Epicor Software, talks about how a retailer can implement his solution for end-to-end technology without the need for his IT department or his dedicated IT team. See our insights.

Hardware Retail (HR): What end-to-end retail technology solutions retailers can add to their operations? How does each improve productivity and efficiency? Carl Hildebrandt, CH): A great way to improve employee efficiency is to invest in a retail solution that offers a variety of features and ensures data is in sync across all purchasing channels. In addition, by providing your employees with mobile solutions, you can serve your consumers wherever they are. Enhancing the role of traditional retail with technology can increase employee engagement, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience. Key components of a productivity-enhancing omnichannel solution include:

A mobile point of sale (mPOS) system is essential for any retail operation that needs to increase employee productivity and efficiency. mPOS manages inventory, processes transactions, and generates reports from anywhere in the shopping environment—storefronts, offices, and sales floors—so your employees are where they need to be. Inventory management systems can improve employee efficiency by automating manual processes, providing insight into inventory trends, and enabling data-driven decision making. Automating backroom tasks such as data entry, replenishment order processing, and price management frees up employee time to focus on other tasks such as customer service or sales. You’ll also find that inventory management solutions can reduce inventory errors, provide real-time data for immediate answers, and streamline communications between employees, suppliers, and customers. Maintaining dynamic inventory levels to ensure the right products are available at the right time increases consumer trust and loyalty. E-commerce platforms allow retailers to sell their products online, allowing them to reach a wider audience and increase sales. Modern e-commerce platforms also offer features such as mobile optimization and integration with social media platforms. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools help retailers optimize pricing and inventory levels and automate repetitive tasks while minimizing employee activity. For example, an AI-powered chatbot helps a retailer provide her 24/7 customer support. Visual Product Composition is an e-commerce solution that enables retailers to create an immersive shopping experience for their customers in-store and online, facilitating faster purchasing decisions and accurate pricing. For example, customers can build products online and see how they look on platforms like Epicor CPQ. Digital signage enables retailers to display dynamic content such as promotions, pricing, and product information in-store. It can also be used to create interactive experiences such as product demonstrations, empowering teams to make in-store merchandising more effective and more effective.

By implementing these end-to-end retail technology solutions, retailers can improve operational efficiency, increase sales and deliver a better customer experience.

HR: Why is it important for a successful retailer to be open to technology and innovation, even at a very basic level? CH: For a successful retailer, an open mind and must embrace innovation. Technology helps improve customer service, streamline operations, and potentially reduce costs. These innovations also:

Meeting Customer Expectations Today’s consumers expect seamless and personalized shopping experiences enabled by technology. Embracing technology can help retailers meet these expectations and differentiate themselves from their competitors. Improved efficiency. Technology helps retailers automate manual processes, reduce errors, and streamline operations. This helps retailers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve profitability and competitiveness. Improving customer experience. Technology enables retailers to create unique and engaging shopping experiences, including personalized recommendations, augmented reality product demonstrations and mobile his checkout. These experiences increase customer engagement and satisfaction, resulting in increased loyalty and sales. Let’s go ahead. The retail industry is highly competitive and technology can be a key differentiator. Retailers that are early adopters of technology can gain a competitive advantage by offering new and innovative experiences that their competitors have not yet delivered. Adapt to changing market trends: The retail industry is constantly evolving and technology can help retailers adapt to changing market trends. For example, retailers who embraced e-commerce were well positioned to weather the shift to online shopping and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HR: How can we make tech-averse retailers more comfortable with technology? CH: If tech-averse retailers want to be more comfortable with You can start your transformation journey.

Start small. Start by implementing technology that is easy to use and has a short learning curve. For example, retailers can start by implementing a basic point of sale (POS) system or using social media to connect with customers. Engage in different types of education. Attend workshops, webinars, and conferences focused on retail industry technology. It helps retailers learn about the latest trends and best practices in technology, the benefits and challenges of technology adoption. Seek professional help. Talk to a technology expert or hire an IT expert to help you implement technology. We guide you in choosing the right technology, deploying it, and training your employees on how to use it. Additionally, solution providers have extensive industry knowledge and are very helpful in seeing how companies like yours are using their technology. Get your employees involved. Engage employees in the technology adoption process by soliciting their input, providing training, and building a culture of experimentation and continuous learning. This helps employees become familiar with technology and embrace new tools and systems. Additionally, employees may have previous technology experience or a strong interest in being involved in IT. Leverage peer networks. Join industry groups, attend trade shows, participate in online forums, and connect with other retailers who have successfully embraced technology. These peer networks can provide valuable insight and support for retailers new to technology. Measure the results. Measure the effectiveness of technology adoption by tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) such as sales, customer satisfaction, and employee productivity. Tracking analytics help retailers understand the impact of technology on their business and make informed decisions about future investments.

By taking these steps, retailers can gradually adopt technology and reap the benefits of increased efficiency, customer engagement and competitiveness.

