5 trends that caught our attention at the Innovation East Show

Last month, New York City’s Spring Street Studios brought thousands of innovative brands, designers, retailers and entrepreneurs downtown for Foundermade’s Innovation Show East 2023, the mission-driven East Coast edition of Foundermade. It came together and turned into a two-story creative incubator. An event celebrating the “brands of tomorrow”. Foundermade, a scouting ground for startups, has featured Kickstarter hits from LARQ to his OURA ring, as well as emerging brands and collaborations.

In addition to moderating a panel discussion on “How to Build a Life-Changing Brand Permanently,” we participated in a series of fireside chats, met with dozens of product innovators, and walked the floor to find the best We learned from leading manufacturers and thinkers.

Here are some of our favorite trends.

hiker kind

Comprehensive outdoor gear

At the height of the pandemic and social distancing, adventure and travel-related products have gained new popularity as people rediscovered their backyards and wilderness with fresh eyes. As more people lace up their hiking boots or put on wetsuits for the first time, they want more comprehensive adventure gear that fits all sizes, shapes and genders. At Innovation Show East, one of his standout creators was his HikerKind. HikerKind is a premium women’s outdoor her lifestyle her fashion and retail brand and hiking her community that outfits and inspires women and non-binary adventurers. On Kickstarter, we’re featuring everything from her hiking pants, including Alpine Parrot sizes, to her Snooks snowwear made for women, to her TOWEL mission to create full-coverage towels for every body type. I was looking at trends.

noon

Scent and skincare backed by science

With hundreds, if not thousands, of skincare and fragrance products on the market, standing out has never been more difficult, requiring both reimagined packaging and innovative formulas. At Foundermade, NOON showcases neuroscience-backed plant-based products, ANATOMY DNA-powered hair care champions next-generation molecular reconstitution, and 107 focuses on microbiome made from Korean fermented vinegar Introduced skin care that focuses on Similarly, his Kickstarter this year featured a serum made from his spider DNA, BOOST his LED and algorithmic skin care introduction, AROMA 59 solid scent capsules, and more.

Kahlo

Spices with stories

Spices and custom seasonings have been on Kickstarter since the huge success of Fly By Jing. New heritage and wellness-inspired offerings from Homiah, Spicewell (also a former Foundermade exhibitor) and Masaleydaar pointed to the popularity of seasoning with its keen eye for storytelling and packaging. At Foundermade, this trend is confirmed by their push for sophisticated products with messages, from Khalo and Dancing Elephant’s Ayurvedic diet to his WTHN’s minimalist interpretation of ancient Chinese medicinal teas. Interestingly, many of these products were created by people who started out in UX, product design, or branding and turned around in the wake of personal reflections or health issues.

3d confectionery

food tech

Exercise and wellness tech tends to get more attention than food tech, which is the use of innovation in everything from cake making to food preparation and storage, but this product category is growing rapidly. One of the Foundermade exhibitors who best captures this trend is 3D Confectionary, a company that uses custom 3D printing and technology to create dynamic food creations. Similarly, last month on Kickstarter, food tech from Chefdoodler’s 3D sugar scribble pen, Dreo Chefmaker algorithm-driven fryer, Graphene Square’s graphene-powered Superstyler, and Kitchen Idea KODY 29’s personal robot sous chef. I’ve seen the project take off.

walden watch

clock

At Innovation Show East, we spoke with Walden Watches about the growth of the independent watch community. They pointed to the popularity of analog watches, especially among small and traditional manufacturers, as a way to get away from cellphones and staring at screens and get a more valuable watch. . presence and creativity. Watches have always been a staple accessory on Kickstarter. However, we have noticed a surge in popularity over the last few years, with space-inspired creations by Xeric, OVD and Argon, and blockbuster launches by third-generation watchmaker YEMA. rice field.

These were the major trends we noticed both at Innovation Show East and on our Kickstarter platform, but we’re here to help you discover new brands, learn from industry leaders, and review some of the world’s biggest brands. , a regular lookout for Foundermade products on both coasts. Retailers are looking.

For those not based on the East Coast, Foundermade is also hosting Innovation Show West on October 19th in Santa Monica. There will also be events throughout the year to raise awareness of purpose-driven brands, from pre-revenue to corporate. Either way, we hope to see you again next year to explore the top trends for 2024.

Did you see a trend we missed? Let us know in the comments.

