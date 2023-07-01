How Google Workspace maximizes business productivity





At 9to5Google, our mission is to dig deep into the new features coming to Google tools like Meet, Docs, and Drive. But it’s also important to look at the big picture about what Google Workspace has to offer.

Here are some of the key ways Google Workspace can help companies keep team members productive and collaborative, especially for remote and hybrid work.

At its core, Google Workspace consists of all the Google tools you already know and probably use every day.

Google Meet Video conferencing across devices Professional email matching the domain of the Gmail website Google Drive All forms of secure cloud storage and file sharing Google Calendar Scheduling, coordination and more Google Chat Team messaging Google Docs, Sheets, and more Slides Collaborate in real time from any device Google Forms Polls, surveys, feedback Google Sites Internal (intranet) web hosting and more Google Keep Collaborative note-taking, to-dos and much more.

A Business subscription greatly enhances these tools and facilitates collaboration. For example, participants will be able to host her 100-person (or more on higher plans) Google Meet calls without his normal 60-minute limit. Secure collaboration is easy too, as team members can only share files with people within their organization. And of course, get a professional @yourcompany.com email address.

smart canvas

Introduced in 2021, Smart Canvas is a suite of interactive building blocks that make your Google Workspace tools work better together. For example, type @ from Google Docs to add a smart chip that links to a specific file, meeting, or person. Meanwhile, AI-powered summarization tools can extract documents and conversations to quickly access the core information you need. Smart Canvas also integrates with third-party tools like Asana, Atlassian, Figma, and Salesforce.

Connect your workflow

Of course, your organization’s needs will never be the same. That’s why Google Workspace provides detailed developer APIs for precisely fitting documents, spreadsheets, and more into your workflow. For example, the Google Meet Web Add-on SDK (currently in public preview testing) adds a new level of interactivity and collaboration to your video calls. You can also find dozens of ready-made integrations and AI-powered intelligent apps in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

One of the most popular recent additions to Google Workspace, Duet AI for AppSheet enables businesses to leverage guided chat experiences to create intelligent business applications with no coding required. . Similarly, you can now create Google Chat automations without code.

AI-assisted hybrid work

One area where Google was already positioned to leverage AI was in the workplace. With Duet AI, Workspace apps like Gmail, Google Docs, and Sheets can all embed artificial intelligence to do more than just give you ideas.

Duet AI can do some great tasks with each available program. For example, Duet’s ability to build and flesh out a project based on your needs makes the complexity of Google Sheets at your fingertips. Just type “dog walking business customer and pet roster” into Duet AI, and it populates its sheet with a plan that helps bring that idea to life.

Google Meet also allows Duet AI to create background images to connect with people.

Just look for the small Duet AI icon in apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to access the latest AI advancements from Google.

Each Duet AI-enabled product opens with contextual collaboration for maximum usability. It makes it much easier to accomplish projects across a wide range of use cases, without any loss of professionalism, and greatly increases productivity.

Duet AI is currently limited to trusted testers, but Google plans to roll out this feature to the general public in the coming months.

workspace innovation

In the meantime, Google Workspace continues to improve, offering new ways to stay productive and help your organization adapt to changing work environments.

In the last year alone, we’ve seen many highlights like Google Meet’s second-screen companion mode, automatic video frames, AI-generated meeting transcripts, and customizable integrated views of the most popular Google Workspace tools.

What plans are available?

Google Workspace is super easy to access and starts at just $6/month depending on how many users you plan to deploy. Three plans are currently available: Starter, Standard, and Plus.

The Starter Plan costs $6 per user per month. It comes with the basic tools you need to get started as quickly as possible. This includes video conferencing with up to 100 participants, 30 GB of pooled storage per user, and standard support.

The Standard plan offers improvements in several key areas. Video conferences can have up to 150 participants and storage increases to 2 TB per user. The price for this plan is $12 per user per month.

The top Plus includes up to 500 video participants and 5 TB of pooled storage per user. Additionally, security and administrative controls are enhanced over previous tiers, including endpoint management. This plan costs $18 per user per month.

Overall, Workspace lays the foundation for your business to grow in a way that fosters collaboration and productivity. Google’s ecosystem continues to improve with AI innovations and features that benefit more users. With plans starting at just $6, Google Workspace is a great fit for any business.

