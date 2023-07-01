Syzl Wins PITCH at Collision 2023 While Other Startups Earn Prizes from DMZ





DMZ awarded $65,000 to startups at an insider event prior to the launch of Collisions.

Over 1,400 startups participated in this year’s Collision, many of which were recognized as winners and funders at tech conferences.

Pitch Winner: Syzl

Toronto-based kitchen rental startup Syzl is the winner of this year’s PITCH competition at Collision.

PITCH targets Collision’s early-stage startups that have received less than $5 million in funding to date and have not made any noticeable changes in their business model in the last three years.

More than 1,700 startups representing 30 industries and 76 countries participated this year, according to Collision.

Syzl was one of 70 global startups shortlisted, including 49 from Canada. Other Canadian startups shortlisted for his PITCH this year included Bidmii, MoveMate, Ulula and Billsy.

Congratulations to Syzl on winning PITCH 2023

The team is revolutionizing space in the food industry by connecting food manufacturers with underutilized commercial kitchen spaces. pic.twitter.com/XeJ8qdSg8A

— Collision Conf (@CollisionHQ) June 29, 2023

Founded by Azra Manj Savin in 2021, the Syzls platform connects food manufacturers with their otherwise underutilized commercial kitchen space. The company said the app currently has more than 1,000 users, with 70 kitchens available through the platform.

Manzi-Savin said the easiest and quickest way for immigrant communities to make money is by selling food.

The problem is that it can’t scale and is stuck because everyone is working from home, Manji Sabin said. We were very keen to find something to support these communities to scale and grow. This is because it is the backbone of the economy, especially for women and people of color.

The startup is based in Toronto, while Manji-Savin is based in Calgary.

Last year’s PITCH winner was DOT Mind Unlocked, which offers technology-enabled solutions to improve mental health.

DMZ Insider Event: Chexy, Formaloo

Collision also coincided with several startup funding events. One of them is an insider event held by He DMZ, his incubator for business at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Chexy, a Toronto-based rewards platform for renters, has won the DMZ Grand Prize of $50,000. This follows a C$1.3 million pre-seed raise to startups announced just a week ago.

Another startup that secured cash at the Insiders Event was Formaloo, who took home $15,000 in runner-up. Formaloo is another Toronto company that provides a platform to collect and organize data from online forms.

With files from Charles Mandel.

Photo Credit: Ramsey Curdy/Collision via Sportsfile<.em>

