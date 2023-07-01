Retire C-18 and shift focus to News Fund to stop news blocking by Google and Meta





Konrad von Finkenstein says the Liberals can resolve the ongoing deadlock between Meta and Google by getting major tech platforms to invest in the press fund.

Published on July 1, 2023

2011, then CRTC Chairman Konrad von Finkenstein.

OTTAWA — Liberal government could resolve ongoing standoff with Meta and Google by suspending enforcement of online news laws and letting big tech platforms fund funds for news organizations, says former CRTC commissioner Chief Konrad von Finkenstein said.

Meta and Google have announced that they will pull news from their platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Google Search, in response to Bill C-18, which was enacted at the end of June.

The idea behind the switch to an industry-run rather than government-run fund model is to address the main problem Meta and Google claim they have with online news law. It effectively makes you pay for online links and exposes you to unlimited liability.

In effect, if you get money from Google and Facebook, pay newspapers, and you can prove that the newspapers are still in existence, nobody cares what kind of system you use. Deaf von Finkenstein said.

Article content

I don’t understand why Google or Facebook don’t do that.

Meta and Google have announced that they will pull news from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Google Search in response to Bill C-18.

If the bill is passed, the companies would enter into commercial deals with news publishers to share the revenue of news articles published on their platforms. agree with).

Ottawa’s battle with tech giants over paying for news could have global repercussions Google blocks news from search and other products in Canada in response to federal online news law

The bill targets big tech companies aimed specifically at capturing Google and Meta, which provide news content to Canadians. If Meta and Google blocked news links from their platforms, they would no longer be subject to the law.

Article content

Von Finkenstein said the bill was flawed in that Google and Meta profited from news links posted on their platforms, even though it was the news media that actually profited. He said it was based on certain assumptions. But Google and Meta certainly benefit from data gleaned from news content, said von Finkenstein, former CRTC vice chairman and former publisher of the Calgary Herald. Menzies argued in a recent paper co-authored.

Menzies said in an interview that the fund would give Meta and Google certainty about how much they would be expected to pay, which is one of the major concerns the companies have expressed about the bill. It is one. And unlike opting out of online news laws, there is no way for businesses to get away with it.

Article content

Mehta said there was no compromise solution in the current bill and he would no longer negotiate with the government. Google initially entered into last-minute talks with Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, but the company said Thursday that the talks were successful in addressing its concerns.

Menzies said he could bring the two companies together on a media fund compromise if the contributions are reasonable. If it makes sense from a business perspective, it can be done.

I don’t think either company wants to play a role like the Dark Lord in this drama, and I don’t think the government is particularly keen on taking on the role of the clumsy clown. . So I think they’re both motivated to come up with something reasonable.

Article content

Supriya Dwivedi, director of policy and engagement at the Center for Media, Technology and Democracy at McGill University, agreed that both sides are likely to want a compromise. I hope that both the government and the platform want this issue resolved. Because I don’t think either platform likes to be seen pushing this sort of thing in a country like Canada.

But Dwivedi said there is nothing stopping companies from setting up funds at this time. All they have to do is make it transparent, inclusive, and aligned with the exemption criteria listed in C-18. They could very well do it themselves and comply with the C-18.

She said the government should not withdraw or withdraw completely because it would set a terrible precedent.

Simply because the bill sends a message not only to other companies, but also to other countries that are enacting similar legislation.

