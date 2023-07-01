Google reminds you that you can use Google Chat with your friends





While Messages and RCS are what Google wants as a way to message friends, Google Chat also fits the role, and the company reminded people of its personal use case today. .

Google today released seven new Google Chat features that let you easily message your friends and family’s blog posts. Additions are super easy, from smart compose to the ability to edit and quote messages. Other highlights include read receipts for group messages, insert links, auto-hide inactive DMs and spaces (after 7 days), third-party chat apps/integrations, and more.

What’s even more interesting today is the framework for Google Chat to be more than just a corporate communication tool. [Just to recap: Google Talk (gchat) > Google Hangouts > Hangouts Chat > Google Chat.]

In 2021, we’re transitioning classic Hangouts to Google Chat for free users. Since then, what was ostensibly a work-focused communication app has become available for personal use. At the time, the company positioned free Chat as a way to collaborate on personal projects using Spaces (originally Rooms), similar to Slack and Discord.

But the focus is clearly on enterprise use, and it’s a bit of a surprise in today’s context that Google wants Chat to appeal to this user. of Gmail[チャット]tab and[スペース]Tabs are not enabled by default, so you have to go to settings compared to the Meet integration.

On the other hand, looking at the list of standalone clients, the focus is clear:

Google Chat is an intelligent, secure communication and collaboration tool built for teams. From ad-hoc messaging to topic-based workstream collaboration, Chat makes it easy to get work done where the conversation takes place.

This app is fine for personal communication if you can get people to use it. A big advantage of Google Chat is that Gmail is already on every Android smartphone. The experience is modern enough with a two-column tablet UI to boot alongside a standalone app. In fact, later this year, the Timeline home screen will undergo a major redesign, possibly with new icons.

But the demise of gchat, and even (traditional) Hangouts, undoubtedly affected user trust, but for a time, Google encouraged people to use Allo.

Of course, the bigger obstacle for Google is the existence of messages and RCS. I don’t think the company ever explained the difference between his two products or when to use one versus the other. From an experience perspective, chat is natively available in multiple instances without requiring QR code sign-in, but email addresses are better. An identifier rather than a phone number.

However, when it comes to organizational efforts, messages are the obvious choice for personal communication and have strong ties to Android. Google Chat can be used as well, but it will always be enterprise first unless something radically changes.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/06/30/google-chat-friends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos