Apple becomes first public company to be valued at $3 trillion

Apple became the first publicly traded company to close with a $3 trillion market cap, marking another milestone for a tech giant that has reshaped society with its spectacularly profitable product lineup.

On Friday, Apple shares rose 2.3% to close at $193.97, with a market value of $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of tech companies, including Microsoft and semiconductor maker Nvidia, that contributed to a nearly 16% rise in the S&P 500 index in the first half of this year.

The 47-year-old company, co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs, briefly surpassed $3 trillion in market cap on consecutive days in January 2022, but failed to hold up before the market closed. rice field. Instead, Apple stock plunged into a prolonged slump, with its market value briefly dipping below $2 trillion earlier this year amid investor turmoil over slowing growth and rising interest rates that have affected the tech industry at large.

Apple didn’t come close to the $3 trillion threshold again until earlier this month when it unveiled what could be its next big thing: a pricey headset called the Vision Pro that plunges users into an artificial environment known as virtual reality. .

While the significance of reaching a $3 trillion market cap is largely symbolic, the sheer scale of it is still breathtaking.

For example, consider that $3 trillion could buy about 9 million homes in the United States, based on Zillow’s average sales prices over the past year. You could also buy the 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams in the World with enough spare change. If $3 trillion were distributed equally to everyone in the United States, each person would receive about $9,000.

Microsoft is the second most valuable publicly traded company at $2.5 trillion. Oil giant Saudi Aramco has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion. Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia have a market value of over $1 trillion.

Apple took less than two years to close at $3 trillion after surpassing $2 trillion in market cap for the first time in August 2021, making the Cupertino, Calif.-based company the first to reach $1 trillion. It was about two years later.

This chain of trillions of dollars has come from the tech empire Apple has built since Jobs returned to the company in 1997 after being pushed aside by then-CEO John Sculley in 1985. rice field. By the time Jobs returned, Apple was on the brink of bankruptcy. In desperate need of help, he turned to his former rival Microsoft for an injection of cash.

Today, Apple is so profitable that it can afford to pay $105 billion a year in dividends and share buybacks to investors, leaving it with nearly $56 billion in cash at the end of the final quarter. I’m here.

Introduced in 2007 by Jobs with his signature showmanship, the iPhone remains the crown jewel of the Apple realm. Last year, the device accounted for more than half of the company’s nearly $400 billion in revenue.

The rest of Apple’s revenue comes from other products such as Macintosh computers, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, and services divisions such as music and video streaming, warranty programs, fees collected through the iPhone app store, and advertising fees paid by Google. is flowing from It will be the default search engine for your iPhone.

Most of Apple’s innovation came while Jobs was running the company, but most of that wealth went to current CEO Tim Cook, who took over as CEO shortly before Jobs’ death in October 2011. Created under the rule of Mr. According to Cook, Apple’s market value was $350 billion.

