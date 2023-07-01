



Finally it happens – the dreaded Universal Analytics sunset has begun.

Here in the US, UA still processes data, but I got a creepy message when I logged into my account this morning.

“This property will soon cease processing data. When this takes effect, a Google Analytics 4 property will be required to measure website performance.”

This warning started appearing in UA around 7am ET, once again reminding marketers that they need to move to Google Analytics 4 to maintain website measurement.

why do we care His forced transition to GA4 today is a historic transitional period in the history of digital marketing. If an advertiser wants to track website or campaign performance, he now has no choice but to use GA4. Unless, of course, you want to find alternatives to analytics outside of Google.

How to use. Google informed that today’s UA shutdown is being phased in, so some marketers may still have access to certain data. However, all properties that are still functional are queued for removal and will be removed in stages.

What did Google say? For over a year, Google has been warning marketers that they need to move to GA4. Google said in a statement on Twitter and the Analytics Help Center:

“Today, as a welcome to Google Analytics 4, we will begin shutting down Universal Analytics. This won’t happen overnight, so some Universal Analytics properties may still process your data.” All properties are currently being queued and properties that have not completed their upgrades will be jumpstarted on a rolling basis.” Google Analytics 4 is our next-generation measurement solution and replaces Universal Analytics. . “The Universal Analytics standard property has stopped processing new data. A Google Analytics 4 property is required to maintain website measurement. We strongly recommend switching to Google Analytics 4 as soon as possible.” If you use Universal Analytics data in your Google Ads account, please migrate your Google Ads links from your Universal Analytics property to your Google Analytics 4 property.

Timeline. The Universal Analytics shutdown will unfold in the next stages, with the final stage set for his July 2023.

March 2023: Google automatically created GA4 properties for marketers who did not opt ​​out of the automatic property creation option. Existing site tags were used where possible. July 2023: UA will stop processing hits containing standard properties for accounts that also contain 360 properties. Marketers will continue to have access to previously processed data on UA ​​Properties until July 2024. July 2024: All marketers (including marketers with 360 properties) will no longer have access to the UA user interface and APIs.

More information: For more information on how to migrate to GA4, read Google’s “Learn how to migrate” guide.

About the author

Nicola Agius is a Paid Media Editor at Search Engine Land, joining in 2023. She covers Paid Search, Paid Social, Retail Media and more. Prior to that, she was SEO Director at Jungle Creations (2020-2023), overseeing the editorial strategy of multiple of her websites. She has over 15 years of experience in the journalism field and previously worked for OK! She has appeared in Magazine (2010-2014), Mail Online (2014-2015), Mirror (2015-2017), Digital Spy (2017-2018), The Sun (2018-2020). She previously worked with SEO agency her Blue Array where she co-authored Amazon’s best-selling book Mastering In-House SEO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/universal-analytics-replaced-google-analytics-4-428912 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

