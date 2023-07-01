Google Cloud: NCUI Works with Google Cloud to Launch Ecommerce Apps





The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) has partnered with Google Cloud to launch an e-commerce application dedicated to cooperatives.

NCUI is the apex organization of the Indian cooperative movement and is responsible for the education and training of over 850,000 cooperatives in India, with a total membership of over 30 billion. Built on Google Cloud, this e-commerce platform provides scalable technology to empower cooperatives and their members financially by providing easy access to currently inaccessible buyers. increase.

The platform will enable cooperatives to sell their products across geographies without intermediaries. The platform will also provide full training and capacity building support to cooperatives in the areas of portal onboarding, packaging, branding and access to government welfare schemes. Launch of e-commerce application, leveraging robust and scalable technology NCUI CEO Sudhir Mahajan said the cooperative and its members will be able to easily buy and sell products with buyers across the country. .

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “We believe our partnership will provide NCUI with powerful technology solutions to help grow the economy and empower both the cooperatives and their members. I strongly believe,” he said.

Vina Tech Solutions (Google Cloud Partner) worked with NCUI to design and develop the application on the Google Cloud platform. NCUI and Google Cloud aim to expand this pilot project to other regions in the near future. Find stories that interest you. Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

