StartUp Health Insights: Global Health Innovation Funding Last Week of Q2 2023 | by StartUp Health | June 2023





The last week of June saw funding for medical innovations around the world, from large rounds targeting serious mental illness and medical imaging data, to seed rounds for start-ups in Israel, the UK and Ghana. was broken. Investors, learn how to support the global health moonshot.

Reported health innovation funding for the last week of June includes:

Boston, Massachusetts-based Author Health, a platform for the care and treatment of patients with serious mental illness and substance use disorders, is led by General Atlantic and with participation by Flare Capital Partners. Raised $115 million.

Flywheel Health, a Minneapolis-based start-up that helps doctors and medical researchers manage imaging data, is co-led by Novalis LifeSciences and Nventures and includes Microsoft Corp., Invenshure, 8VC, Beringea, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intuitive Ventures and iSelect. , Gundersen Health System, Seraph, Great North Ventures.

Paris, France-based startup Gleamer develops AI software to help radiologists diagnose and detect bone trauma lesions on scans, with participation from XAnge, Elaia and Bpifrance, Supernova Invest and Heal Co-led by Capital, it raised $27 million ($29.5 million). , F3A, MACSF, Crista Galli Ventures, UI Investissement, and several European radiologists.

Blueprint, a Chicago, Illinois-based developer of patient tracking and outcome assessment tools for mental health clinicians, is co-led by Ensemble VC and Lightbank, with participation from Bonfire Ventures, Revolution, TAU Ventures, Data Tech Fund and more and raised $9 million. individual supporters.

MedScout, an Austin, Texas-based revenue-enhancing platform for medical technology commercial operations, raised $5 million led by Stage 2 Capital, with participation from LiveOak Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures, and a16zs Scout Fund. procured.

Heading Health, an Austin, Texas-based mental health care provider, has raised $4.5 million led by Gron Ventures and Jam Fund, with participation from One Mind Accelerator, Thiel Capital, Mystic Ventures, Gainels and Antifund.

Histolix, a Sacramento, Calif.-based developer of direct digital readout pathology solutions, has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.

Qlog, a healthcare technology provider based in Tel Aviv, Israel, has raised $2.5 million led by eHealth Ventures and Sanara Capital.

London, UK-based collaborative medical technology startup 32Co has raised $2.2 million ($2.4 million) led by Balderton Capital, with participation from Wavemaker 360 Health and angel investors.

New York, NY-based AI-powered obesity management technology company Alfie Health raises $2.1 million led by Y Combinator and Nina Capital, with participation from Goodwater Capital, Phoenix Investment Club and angel investors .

SnapCalorie, a Great Falls, Virginia-based app that uses AI to estimate calorie counts based on food photos, has raised $2 million from Accel, Index Ventures, former CrossFit CEO Eric Roza, and Y Combinator .

Berry Health, a telemedicine startup based in Accra, Ghana and London, UK to tackle sexual and mental health bias in Africa, has raised $1.6 million, co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

Hicuity Health, a provider of Acuity telemedicine solutions based in St. Louis, Missouri, raised an undisclosed funding led by Concord Health Partners.

