iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: What We Expect





The iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8 showdown is believed to be one of the big showdowns this fall as the year’s last flagship model hits stores just before the holiday shopping season. And thanks to rumors about both devices, the battle lines are already being laid for the best overall phone.

We know more about the iPhone 15 at this stage. Nothing official yet, but enough details have been leaked about the upcoming release, from new processor and camera improvements to the ditching of the iPhone’s notch display and the long-awaited arrival of USB-C. You can get a pretty good idea of ​​what is expected. Connectivity.

Google Pixel 8 rumors are less specific, but there’s no doubt that Google will introduce new Tensor chips that further support AI-driven features unique to their phones. Big camera upgrades are also on the way, as you’d expect from Google and their track record of producing the best camera phones year after year.

Apple is likely to announce four new models in the fall, and it’s safe to assume that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are also in the works. But for this iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8 comparison, we’ll focus on the base models of each phone to get a better sense of how the upcoming battle of the flagship brands is shaping up.

iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8: Pricing and Availability

Google currently has a significant price advantage over Apple, as the Pixel 7 can be purchased for $599. That’s $200 less than the iPhone 14’s starting price of $799.

Will the gap continue with the arrival of the Pixel 8? There aren’t many rumors about the Pixel 8’s price at this point, so it’s hard to say. Google has stuck with that price since the Pixel 6, so expect it to try to keep the entry-level flagship model at $599. I wouldn’t expect the Pixel 8 to hit the current entry-level $799 price tag, even if the price goes up. -Level iPhone.

As for the price of the iPhone 15, there are rumors that the Pro model will be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro equivalent. So far, though, conventional wisdom holds that the iPhone 15 will keep the line at $799.

The iPhone 15 is expected to come first. Apple likes to show off its smartphones in early September, but we haven’t heard anything that would indicate a change from its usual schedule this year. Google, on the other hand, has waited until early October to show off its latest device for the past few years. There’s no reason to expect a different approach this fall.

iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8: design and display

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Even though both the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 keep the same overall look we’re used to seeing, there could be some big changes afoot.

While we expect the iPhone 15 to retain a 6.1-inch display (in fact, all models of the iPhone 15 are likely to offer the same size as their iPhone 14 counterparts), Apple has apparently opted for the 2. It looks like you’re planning one big change. The first is getting rid of the front-facing display notch and replacing it with the Dynamic Islands feature that debuted on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro model. Not only does this house your iPhone’s front-facing camera in an oval cutout, but it also provides a new location for notifications and live activity to appear.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15’s second major design change will affect all four new models. Apple is expected to replace the iPhone 15’s Lightning port with USB-C, following European regulator directives to adopt a common charging interface by 2024. This could mean faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15, but some reports say Apple may put fast charging on hold. Features of the Pro model.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Other rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro model will get a new titanium frame, but the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely retain the glass and aluminum materials of their predecessors.

As for the Pixel 8, Google will likely retain the design it first introduced with the Pixel 6, which features a camera bar that extends to the back of the phone. Some early Pixel 8 renders of his suggest that the camera bar could get even better, similar to what Google introduced with his Pixel 7 last year. Those same renders suggest that the new Pixel will feature a flat screen rather than the rounded edges found on current models.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

But the biggest design change could be a smaller phone than Google has released before. According to one report, the Pixel 8 measures 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches, a significantly more compact frame than the Pixel 7’s 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches. This means a smaller screen, which reports claim goes from a 5.8-inch display to a 6.17-inch panel. (Bet on the higher end of the range.)

(Image credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

When it comes to displays, the Pixel 8 could extend its edge over the iPhone 15 when it comes to display refresh rates. Now, the Pixel 7 allows him to scale up to a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, while the iPhone 14 is stuck at his 60Hz. According to reports, the Pixel 8 will get an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate to match the specs of the Pixel Pro models. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to keep faster refresh rates as a proprietary feature of its Pro phones, so the iPhone 15’s screen will be 60 Hz.

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: Camera

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Given the emphasis that both Apple and Google place on mobile photography, we can expect the camera to be an important part of the iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8 comparison. And if it’s based on rumors, the two phone makers are planning some notable changes to their upcoming flagship products.

Another move for the iPhone 15 to adopt the upgrade first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is rumors that the iPhone will have a 48MP main camera, replacing the 12MP camera that Apple has been using for years. If this works in the same way as the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 users will have the flexibility to combine pixels in 12MP photos with more detail and brighter colors, or shoot at full 48MP resolution and crop out specific parts. means photograph.

Pixel 8 rumors suggest that Google is sticking with the 50MP main camera and has no plans to add a telephoto lens to the base model Pixel. However, according to reports, Google will use a larger sensor in the main camera, which will allow it to capture 35% more light when taking pictures. This sensor also includes support for his 8K video.

(Image credit: Future)

Additional camera features could also come to the Pixel 8, such as staggered HDR, where the camera takes long and short exposure shots at the same time instead of one after the other. The result should be a more stable photo without the occasional ghosting effect. There is also talk of a Video Unblur feature joining the Photo Unblur feature that Google introduced with the Pixel 7.

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: Performance

(Image credit: @VNchocoTaco/Twitter)

Even though the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip will likely be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, one would expect the iPhone 15 to maintain Apple’s performance lead over Google phones. If all goes well, these two handsets will likely set the standard for speed and power efficiency thanks to the 3-nanometer process used to manufacture the A17.

However, the iPhone 15 should not be a slouch as it is suggested that it will feature the A16 Bionic found in the current iPhone 14 Pro model. It’s unclear if this version will add an extra graphics core, as Apple did with his A15 chipset, which it uses to power the iPhone 14. Nevertheless, considering his A16’s dominance over the current Google Tensor silicon, his new Tensor chip will need to deliver significant improvements. gap.

That said, the upcoming Tensor G3 for the Pixel 8 sounds like something worth trying. According to reports, Tensor G3 will feature a new architecture designed to improve performance with a CPU redesigned to use ARMv9 cores. The Tensor G3 will reportedly feature a Cortex-X3 running at 3.0GHz as its main core, with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores backing it up. This chipset is designed to match Arm’s Mali-G715 GPU. In addition to these performance tweaks, the insider also expects his Tensor G3 to use faster UFS 4.0 storage.

Will this be enough to close the 50% difference in Geekbench multi-core scores we observed when testing the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14? Probably not, but Tensor Silicon’s main focus remains machine learning cores. Keep in mind that it will be utilized to power the AI ​​features that make the Pixel flagship stand out in the crowd.

iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8: battery life and charging

We haven’t heard much about the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 battery rumors, but that doesn’t mean the feature isn’t important to either phone. The iPhone 14 was the only model launched last year to perform below average in battery tests, while both Pixel 7 models underperformed on the battery front.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Both Apple and Google may increase the size of batteries in their upcoming mobile phones, but the space inside the device is limited. Your best bet may be to rely on the power efficiency improvements from the new chipsets inside each smartphone (the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 15 and the Tensor G3 that powers the Pixel 8).

Mobile phone charging speeds have also improved dramatically. iPhones have had 20W charging for years, but it’s unclear if USB-C will bring it to life. (As I said above, Apple may prioritize fast charging for Pro models.) The Pixel 7 also charges at 20W, but the Pixel 8’s official Qi wireless certification confirms that the new phone is capable of 12W wireless charging. suggesting that it is unlikely to be enhanced by speed.

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: Software and special features

Thanks to Apple’s iOS 17 preview, we already have a feel for the software running on the iPhone 15. (The iOS 17 public beta will arrive in July, but the developer beta is available for download now.) iOS 17 features don’t suggest iPhone 15-specific features, but the Messages app, the new phone, and FaceTime features and other improvements are everywhere. The new Journal app will be released later in the fall after the iPhone 15 release.

Similarly, the Pixel 8 will ship with Android 14 installed, and you can already get a preview of that phone software through the Android 14 beta process. It’s a fairly modest upgrade, and the real software benefit will be one of the Tensor-powered features introduced in the Pixel 8.

iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8: Perspectives

There are still months of rumors lingering before the outcome of the iPhone 15 vs. Google Pixel 8 showdown. Initial rumors about what’s coming to both phones suggest it’s a pretty close race, especially in terms of cameras. It’s also interesting to see how the two displays look side by side when weighing which flagship release is more noteworthy. Keep an eye on the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 hubs for the latest rumors and leaks. We will continue to update this page with any major developments.

