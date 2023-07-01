New technology jobs needed for AI





The involvement of artificial intelligence (AI) can be seen in nearly every area of ​​business operations, from employee-facing tasks to customer service. Recently, the growing trend of end-to-end automation, fueled by generative AI that has captured the imagination of organizations, will pave the way for the creation of new tech jobs. Here, we look at the new tech jobs that AI will require and the key skills needed for those roles.

new role

Tech recruiting experts list the following tech jobs and functions as future business innovation trends that will emerge in the next few years.

contact center staff

As artificial intelligence in the form of tools such as voice assistants and chatbots is increasingly being introduced into business contact centers, human employees will need to learn how to best use technology and adjust processes accordingly. there is. The most successful organizations are widely predicted to offer AI-enhanced, human-driven customer service for maximum personalization.

Rahul Kumar, managing director of Experis UK, said, “Marketers and salespeople will need to develop their skills in using AI tools as we scale.”

AI-powered contact center capabilities enable enterprise employees to capture and use interaction insights more efficiently, enabling better tracking of customer needs.

ML researchers and developers

“These are data scientists who look at data to generate insights and then create algorithms that lead to AI models,” says Kumar.

“And ML developers are a little different than researchers. They will know how to build, use and maintain those algorithms.”

Kumar went on to say that machine learning R&D jobs are on the rise, from start-ups to industry giants. Going forward, these roles will drive the evolution of data science as we know it.

“However, for this strategy to be effective, we still need developers to integrate the algorithms into the legacy stack,” he added. This will strengthen the current developer role. “

NLP Scientists and Engineers

With interest in generative AI innovations growing since the public launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI, natural language processing (NLP) is poised to see an uptick in jobs in the near future.

According to Salvo Depetro, Director of Technology and Transformation at Barclay Simpson, our experience in hiring AI professionals since 2017 has shown a natural evolution to roles that include NLP as well as computer vision.

“I was probably one of the first recruiters in London to specialize in R&D, and over the past year or so there has been a growing demand for NLP scientists and engineers with an emphasis on text-to-speech or speech-to-speech. I’ve seen people do it,” DePetro said.

“There has always been demand for these roles over the last few years, but ever since ChatGPT entered the market, companies have focused on finding this high-level technical scientist.”

agile engineer

Also, as a result of the generative AI boom, there is a rise of agile engineers who specialize in crafting instructions for chatbots that increase the efficiency of day-to-day operations across organizations. Since this technology is susceptible to flaws such as bias and misinformation, agile engineers must be aware of and mitigate such technical issues through algorithm training. Ultimately, the accuracy of a generative AI tool is determined by the data fed into it.

required skills

As the job market evolves, so do the requirements for companies to embrace AI-powered innovation. Below are the key competencies we look for in technology talent looking for jobs.

programming language

Today and in the future, AI staff will need to have extensive knowledge of various coding languages. Python is likely to be the most widely used for model testing and maintenance tasks, but other programming tools should work as well.

“When you look at the role of the data scientist in the face of AI, you know how to analyze data and how to pay attention to linear regression.

“At the moment, the ideal technical skill set for a developer includes knowledge of cloud technologies; statistical models; Python for exploring algorithms; and tools like R for data analysis and SQL.”

Other programming languages ​​that may prove useful in this area include Lisp, which specializes in supporting symbolic computation to support AI research and development, and Julia for data analysis and visualization tools and numerical solutions. I have.

MLOps skills

Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) are the core of engineering machine learning algorithms. An emerging area of ​​technical processes in software companies that involves model design, development, and ongoing testing.

“MLOps involves maintenance of infrastructure for machine learning or AI, where I think different capabilities are needed,” Kumar added.

“You need not only knowledge of programming languages, but also CloudOps and DevSecOps skill sets.”

soft skills

Ensure accurate and valuable models due to the potential societal impact when dealing with customer-facing AI solutions, including solutions that leverage generative AI soft skills such as creativity, critical thinking, and empathy is an important factor in maintaining No technical skills can replace the need for interpersonal and mental skills on the job.

Deep technical skills have been a cornerstone of progress to date, but they are not the only skills that will be important for future progress,” said Claire Hamilton, Head of Talent Acquisition for the UK at Capgemini.

“Organizations should consider softer skills, strength of character and experience that can bring drive and focus to existing development teams.

build the best team possible

Recruiting and retaining artificial intelligence talent will ultimately require a combination of high technical and soft skills, but will also ensure the diverse and holistic approach required for long-term innovation. To do so, we need staff from diverse demographic and sociological backgrounds.

AI will be a big focus over the next decade, so organizations will grow, diversify their teams, and rely on different skills to further their AI evolution,” said Hamilton.

While highly technical roles such as software developers and engineers will still have a significant impact on the industry, today’s skill sets alone are not enough to scale this technology. Destroyers and challengers will also play important roles in which one cannot exist without the other.

DePetro advises: From what I’ve seen in larger organizations such as financial services institutions, they’re looking for machine learning scientists initially. But then those hired work in roles that are more generally focused on software engineering jobs.

“If you mislead a candidate, you end up upsetting people because that’s not what your day job is about. You have to be clear and specific about what you want. , avoid giving a job title just because you want the job to be more flashy.”

