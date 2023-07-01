How to Add Notes to Site Passwords Saved in Google Chrome





Google Chrome saves you the hassle of remembering passwords for each site you visit by simply saving your credentials. His Google Password Manager for Chrome will allow users to create notes for each of these saved passwords, adding an extra layer of personalization. Here’s how:

Google announced a password manager extension for Chrome some time ago, but only a handful of the new features were available in the Chrome Canary beta. Chrome’s current state (114.0.5735.199) includes a small notes section on each password page.

The reason why Google Chrome needs to create a note under saved passwords depends on the user’s needs. Personally, notes in other password storage apps help me store surrounding information about that site and credential details I need to know.

You can also use password manager notes to hide information. After all, Chrome’s password manager is also well-protected by biometrics on his phone and his PIN on his PC. Either way, this section adds a little quality to Chrome’s overall functionality.

How to add notes to passwords in Chrome

In Chrome, you can access the notes that accompany your password through your password manager. From there, you can edit those pages to include what you want.

on mobile

Open Chrome on your device. Tap the three-dot menu in the top corner. Click Settings. Select “Password Manager”. Review your saved passwords and select one. After verifying your identity, tap Edit. Tap the “Notes” text field to write it down

on the desktop

Open Chrome on your device. Tap the three-dot menu in the top corner. Click Settings. Select AutoFill & Passwords. Click Password Manager. Click any password to verify your identity. Click Edit. Enter the password text in the Notes text field.

If you add a note and undo it, the text will be saved with your website credentials. On mobile Chrome, you can always add a new password by tapping the + icon next to the search field. Essentially, you can add a fake credential page that stores your notes. Alternatively, you can use the function as intended.

In any case, Chrome’s password manager’s notes feature is a nice addition to the password manager, and we should expect to see the sharing feature added in the coming months.

