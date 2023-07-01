



Pride Month, Juneteenth, and Cabrera’s Summer Tour.

Celebrating Pride Month: Ivan Allen College of the Liberal Arts focused on the research of Doctor of Digital Media. Student Alexandra Teixeira Riggs. This research project explores a queer her Atlanta history through interactive wearable buttons. Photo taken by Joshua Smith on June 5th.

The 3rd Annual Georgia Tech Juneteenth Celebration on June 16 featured a keynote from Assistant Professor of Literature, Media and Communications Joycelyn Wilson and live music, food and entertainment at Tech Green. A festival was held, accompanied by games. Photo by Alison Carter.

On June 21st, alumni of the Stephen A. Denning Technology & Management Program (T&M) gathered to reunite for their first alumni networking event since 2019, network and celebrate being together. Photos (left to right): Abby Strickland, Director of Alumni Relations, Scherrer College of Business; John Stanford, Senior Manager of Industry Engagement and Student Counseling, T&M. Ann Lynch, communications manager at T&M. Photo courtesy Denning Technology & Management Program.

The Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis will represent the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team, announced June 21, with five Yellow Jackets on the list. Georgia Tech, led by three-time winner Andres Martin (pictured), also nominated Keshav Chopra, Marcus McDaniel, Brandon McKinney and Elias Shokri. A student-athlete must have a previous semester grade point average of 3.0 and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 for his academic year to be selected for the All-Academic Team. Additionally, a student-athlete must compete in at least 50% of team competitions. Photo courtesy Georgia Tech Athletics.

Presidents Angel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera represented Georgia Tech at a state dinner with President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. Photo: Jacqueline Martin/AP.

Georgia Tech Softball Team Sarah Beth Allen, Mallory Black, Grace Connelly, Chandler Dennis, Madison Dobbins, Ella Edgemon, Emma Kauff, Blake Neleman, Kinsey Norton, Sophia Boyles in 2023 The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that he was named to the ACC Academic Team of the Year. The announcement of the 10 winners is the most in program history for the team in a single season. Each student-athlete nominated to the All-ACC Academic Softball Team has maintained his GPA of 3.0 or better during his career and has recorded her GPA of 3.0 or better in the most recent semester. Throughout the 2023 season, all five position players played in at least 50% of the team’s games, and both pitchers played in at least 20% of the games, so each winner’s academic achievements as well as their athletic contributions Played an important role in each election. Photo courtesy Georgia Tech Athletics.

President Cabrera and Beth Cabrera traveled more than 1,350 miles, visited nine cities, attended nearly 20 events, and met with alumni, state legislators, I met a new student. They also visited local businesses and learned how Georgia Tech can meet their talent and innovation needs. The Cabreras are pictured with Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson (fifth from left) at the Valdosta Transportation Center. Photo taken by Bryce Zimmerman on June 28th.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Georgia Tech to talk about clean energy. Photo taken by Alison Carter on June 28th.

credit

Photography: Alison Carter, Joya Chapman, Rob Felt Writing/Editing: Victor Rogers, Stacey Brauchman

