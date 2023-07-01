Zolo CEO shares Google Maps ETA to highlight traffic congestion in Bengaluru | Bangalore





Bengaluru remains plagued by chronic traffic jams, eclipsing its reputation as a major software exporter and home to a myriad of software professionals. Dr. Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolo, recently took to LinkedIn to voice his concerns about the city’s ongoing traffic problems, a complaint many other outraged experts expressed. tuned in.

The recurring problems have fueled the Southern state’s notoriety as a transportation bottleneck and tarnished the state’s image beyond the software sector.

One prominent concern raised by Sikri relates to Google Maps, a widely used navigation app. In his post, Google Maps consistently shows the same estimated arrival times he’s every five minutes, exacerbating the overall travel time for commuters in the city. The recurring problems have fueled the Southern state’s notoriety as a transportation bottleneck and tarnished the state’s image outside of the software sector as well.

“If you want to lose track of time, use Google Maps to drive around Bangalore.

Estimated time of arrival – 31 minutes

after 5 minutes

Estimated time of arrival – 31 minutes

after 5 minutes

Estimated time of arrival – 31 minutes

after 5 minutes

Estimated time of arrival – 31 minutes

:),” the LinkedIn post said.

The post got a lot of attention from city dwellers, expressing their gratitude and sharing their views on the city’s traffic congestion problem.

“The situation is getting worse by the day, and regions here are blaming the North and West Indies for creating such a jam-packed scenario,” one user commented.

“Hahaha I understand your pain. Bangalore traffic and Google Maps have a unique relationship. It’s like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never change. You You start having high expectations of reaching your destination in a reasonable amount of time, but you see the same ETA mocking you over and over.While you make your way through the chaos, time seems to stand still. But at least we can find some humor in this situation, right? In the end it will. Have a safe trip!” another user wrote.

About the author

Kanishka is a journalist at the Hindustan Times Newsdesk. When she’s not in the newsroom, she can be found on the streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing the world through her lens. …Show details

