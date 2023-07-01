



Six Victorian organizations have received funding to research and commercialize new technologies, create quality jobs and improve their global competitiveness

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ – Forward-thinking companies and organizations across British Columbia are creating innovative solutions to global challenges. The Canadian government is investing in businesses and organizations on Vancouver Island to strengthen British Columbia’s position as a leader in industries such as marine technology, life sciences and clean energy.

Canadian Government Invests Over $8.1 Million to Drive Innovation in Marine Technology, Life Sciences and Clean Energy on Vancouver Island (CNW Group/Canada Pacific Economic Development)

Today, His Royal Highness Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister for International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Authority of Canada (PacifiCan), announced the launch of PacifiCan to help six Victorian organizations strengthen their innovation networks and boost their business. announced an investment of over $8.1 million in funding. Promote growth and create new employment and training opportunities. This includes $5.7 million for four organizations through PacifiCan’s Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program, more than $2.2 million for two companies through PacifiCan’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program, and $250,000 for one company through PacifiCan’s Jobs and Growth Fund. It is included.

Minister Sajjan made the announcement that Victoria’s economic development alliance, the South Island Prosperity Partnership, will establish a new Center for Marine Applied and Sustainable Technologies (COAST) and support 300 indigenous peoples center (IPC)-led activities. received millions of dollars. COAST brings together entrepreneurs, governments, researchers and industry partners to tackle climate change and boost the local ocean economy, expanding British Columbia’s emerging marine technology sector. The IPC is a new Indigenous-led division of his SIPP dedicated to supporting Indigenous-led economic development in marine monitoring and conservation on southern Vancouver Island.

The investment announced today also includes nearly $1.9 million for two projects with the University of Victoria, including $1.2 million for the Proteomics Center to purchase and install a flex mass spectrometer. It is The FLEX mass spectrometer is Canada’s first instrument, enabling pharmaceutical advances by local companies. development and cancer research. The university’s Pacific Ocean Energy Discovery Laboratory also received $658,000 to develop opportunities to replace diesel generators with renewable energy sources such as ocean waves and tides on the island of Haida Gwaii.

For more information on the organizations and companies that have received funding, please see the background notes in the section below.

In total, today’s investment is expected to create over 800 jobs, generate $23 million in additional revenue, and provide training opportunities for over 500 British Columbians.

Quote

“British Columbia has both the talent and the natural resources to create a diverse, inclusive and thriving economy in every corner of the province. By bringing together leaders in emerging industries such as life sciences, clean energy, Pacifican drives partnerships and prosperity across British Columbia. “

– Harjit S. Sajan, Minister for International Development and Minister of State for the Canadian Pacific Economic Development Agency

“We are very grateful to the Pacifican for investing in the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) to further establish the Center for Marine Applied Sustainable Technologies (COAST) and the Indigenous Peoples Prosperity Center (IPC). Together with leveraged support from the sector, this investment will support climate-smart oceans and oceans, along with Indigenous strengths in ocean stewardship, to realize Pacific Canada’s position as a global blue economy leader. Accelerate innovation.”

– Emilie de Rosenrohr, South Island Prosperity Partnership, Group CEO, COAST Founding CEO

“We thank PacifiCan for investing in UVic research and partnering with us to create positive change. “The funding will help scientists better understand the pathways that shape disease development and drive life-saving advances in precision cancer treatment. We will also support the implementation of renewable clean energy solutions in Haida Gwaii.”

– Dr. Lisa Kalinczyk, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, University of Victoria

overview

PacifiCan is a federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who build innovative businesses, create quality jobs, and support inclusive growth statewide. The Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program will grow and nurture priority areas such as clean tech, life sciences and digital technology across British Columbia, creating a comprehensive innovation ecosystem where these areas can innovate and compete globally It is intended to The Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors to help innovative companies accelerate growth and compete globally. The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators and the organizations that support them future-proof their businesses. This includes building resilience and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness, and creating jobs across British Columbia. The South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) is Greater Victoria’s economic development alliance. SIPP represents a new era of economic development focused on building resilient, diverse, sustainable and inclusive regional economies.

Background: Canadian government invests over $8.1 million in commercializing new technologies, creating quality jobs and improving competitiveness

Today, His Royal Highness Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister for International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Authority of Canada (PacifiCan), announced the launch of PacifiCan to help six Victorian organizations strengthen their innovation networks and boost their business. announced an investment of over $8.1 million in funding. Promote growth and create new employment and training opportunities. This includes $5.7 million for four organizations through PacifiCan’s Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program, more than $2.2 million for two companies through PacifiCan’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program, and $250,000 for one company through PacifiCan’s Jobs and Growth Fund. It is included.

Projects announced today include:

Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program

British Columbia Marine Industry Association (ABCMI) $821,000 funding will help ABCMI support the growth of BC’s industrial marine sector. This includes organizing industry and innovation events to showcase technology and investment opportunities, providing training to improve supply chain success and address labor market gaps, and accessing international markets. will be

The University of Victoria $1,229,900 fund will be used to purchase and install the Flex Mass Spectrometer for the University of Victoria Proteomics Center, the first instrument of its kind in Canada. The device will help British Columbia’s Life Sciences Department advance drug development, cancer research, and personalized medicine solutions for disease prevention and treatment.

The University of Victoria $658,000 funding will help the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Marine Energy Discovery Institute (PRIMED) conduct a comprehensive assessment of marine energy resources for power generation at Haida Gwaii. The project explores opportunities to replace the islands’ existing diesel generators with renewable energy sources such as waves and tides. Activities include equipment purchase and installation, technical simulation, and electrical system integration studies.

The South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) $3,000,000 funding will enable SIPP to establish a new Center for Marine Applied Sustainable Technologies (COAST) to support activities led by the Indigenous Peoples Prosperity Center (IPC). COAST is focused on expanding British Columbia’s rapidly growing marine and offshore technology sector. The IPC is a new Indigenous-led division of SIPP that promotes Indigenous-led economic development in southern Vancouver Island. PacifiCan funding will help develop oceans and ocean innovation networks, foster indigenous entrepreneurship, and foster the exploration of economic opportunities related to ocean monitoring and conservation.

Business scale-up and productivity programs

Aluula Composites Inc. $729,114 funding will help Aluula Composites expand its manufacturing, sales and marketing of lightweight composite fibers. Primarily used by wind sports equipment manufacturers, his Aluula products combine materials such as polyester fabrics and rigid films to create materials that are significantly lighter and stronger than traditional fibers. Pacifican’s funds will be used to hire new staff, upgrade production space and pursue new markets such as sailing and aerospace.

Peloton Technologies Inc. $1,500,000 Peloton provides a cloud-based payment platform that allows customers to consolidate all banking and payment activities into one portal. PacifiCan’s funding will help the company grow its customer base of merchants looking to switch from paper-based transactions to streamlined digital payments.

jobs and growth fund

Origen Air Systems Ltd.$250,000Origen is a women-owned clean technology company that manufactures smart air purification solutions using genetically modified plants. The funding will enable the company to ramp up production of its products for target segments across North America, including commercial real estate, hospitality and healthcare. Project activities include purchasing inventory, installing equipment, and hiring new staff.

Source: Canadian Pacific Economic Development Authority

For more information: Contact: Haley Hodgson, Spokesperson for the Office of the Minister for International Development, Minister for the Canadian Pacific Economic Development Agency, [email protected]Jillian Glover Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]

