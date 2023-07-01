The charm of Google Analytics 4





Migrating from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4 has never been so easy for marketers.

Some advertisers are so unhappy with the new tool that they’ve even gone to UA’s funeral, hoping that Google will get the message and suddenly make a U-turn.

Search Engine Land recently conducted a survey to find out how the industry is coping and give marketers an opportunity to have their voice heard. That feedback was interesting, to say the least.

The forced switch is a historic transitional period in the history of digital marketing, and we know this is a major adjustment. But if I don’t laugh, I will cry. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the funniest reactions we’ve received to Google’s forced GA4 switch. fun!

short and sweet Some marketers were able to summarize their experience with GA4 in just a few words.

“Crazy! Crazy! Crazy! “Totally shit!” “GA4 = lame!” should be fired

“Google should be ashamed!” Marketers certainly know how to articulate their frustrations. They also know how to show off some pretty epic one-liners. On Monday, he will no longer be on the phone at the GA4 Customer Service Desk.

“Did they find software in a Christmas cracker? All I can say is to conclude that Google intentionally wanted to obfuscate people from accessing their website data, and if it doesn’t improve it will just pull speed stats pointlessly, so many Please consider removing it from your customers’ sites.” “GA4 could be the worst product update ever from a pure usability standpoint and Google should be ashamed of itself.” “Google is trying to do tableau for dummies, but it’s not working on either level.” “Simply put, GA4 is the worst. It takes a lot longer than GA3, doesn’t have the same visual impact as GA3, and is junk.”

mind game. What if Google was secretly designing his GA4 with a hidden purpose? How do you get marketers to stop using your own tools and look instead at your competitors’ products? Makes sense. a little bit. No, it’s not.

“This may not be the most user-friendly product Google has ever produced. It’s like they don’t want people to use it.”

I’m leaving here! A great solution if you’re not a fan of the GA4. Turn on Out of Office, go on vacation and wait for all this to blow away. Of course, probably not. But definitely a great short term option.

“I was so scared of this day coming that I booked a trip out of town. to continue.”

you can’t make me Alternatively, if you’re not in a position to take a vacation right now, just close your eyes and pretend he’s not having GA4 happening and don’t do anything. What could go wrong?

“Our marketing department has absolutely no idea how to follow complex instructions, and most of them will be out of the office for the next two weeks. I told you, I have nothing to do with Google Analytics anymore, please talk to your marketing guy, now it looks like the project is mine, I’m a one-man department, I won’t do anything like that That’s my GA4-adjacent sob story.”

Why we care: We are all in the same position right now. After 11 years of heavy reliance on Universal Analytics, migrating to GA4 is a daunting task. But unfortunately (unless you consider alternatives to GA4) you have no choice. Therefore, it is better for us to put our heads down and try to understand everything. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t laugh along the way.

