Rancher Around the Corner Appeals, Suing Google for Email Sender Who Called Indecent Names





As many expected, the Wyoming “beyond the corner” lawsuit has dragged on, with ranch owner Fredrik Eschlemann appealing the judge’s ruling against him. But he also has another lawsuit related to a land-use dispute in Wyoming.

Eschlemann has also filed a lawsuit against Google to uncover the identity of an anonymous Gmail user who claims to have posted offensive and defamatory content about him in connection with the corner incident.

Expected Appeal

In a widely anticipated move, Eschlemann and his company Iron Bar Holdings LLC this week filed a 10th filing to appeal a judge’s ruling against him in a civil lawsuit stemming from the first corner crossing dispute. filed a complaint in the federal district court of appeals.

The problem goes back to September 2021. Eschleman said that then Missouri hunters Bradley Cape, Zachary Smith, Philip Yoemens, and John Slowenski had trespassed on his Elk Mountain Ranch property in Carbon County. claimed to have done so. They used a ladder-like device to climb over the fence at the “checkerboard” intersection of ranch property and public land.

A Carbon County jury found the hunters not guilty in the trespassing case. However, Echelman and Iron Burr filed a civil lawsuit against Hunter, claiming that they devalued ranch properties by millions of dollars when they passed through the corner airspace.

The civil suit was scheduled to go to trial in Casper this month. But last month, U.S. District Judge Scott Scavdahl granted summary judgment in Hunter’s favor.

A motion filed this week by Echelman and Ian Burr seeks the 10th District Court to reverse that ruling.

Echelman of North Carolina is a pharmacist and founder of drug development.

called him a “fucking bastard”

Meanwhile, Echelman is suing Google to reveal the identity of an anonymous user who claims to have sent offensive and defamatory emails related to the corner incident.

The lawsuit was filed in the San Jose District of the United States District Court for the Northern California District.

On December 4, 2022, an email was sent from the Gmail account [email protected] to Eshelman and some pharmaceutical and investment firms. According to court documents, the email contained an opinion that Mr. Echelman was a “fucking bastard” and claimed he abused public and law enforcement resources in the corner case.

Echelmann wants to file defamation lawsuits in Germany and India against the sender of the email, but first needs to know the person’s identity, court documents say.

Mark Heinz can be reached at [email protected].

