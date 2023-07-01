Accelerating Adoption of Emerging Technologies and Developing Infrastructure Critical to Innovation and Disruption in Healthcare in India: Ktech nasscom Center of Excellence





India’s healthcare ecosystem is entering a dynamic phase with digital transformation at its core. Data and artificial intelligence in healthcare could add $25-30 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, according to nasscom analysis. Reiterating its commitment to disrupting the healthcare ecosystem for accessible and affordable patient care, the Ktech nasscom Center of Excellence (CoE) was formed. 11th Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF) and 4th Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC). This forum is his seven-year program supported by the Government of Karnataka. He stressed the need to deploy technology-driven digital healthcare solutions to enable better and faster access for patients to medical facilities and services, even in remote areas.

Government Health and Family Welfare Minister Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at the forum. He said health care in Karnataka is one of the government’s most important tasks and responsibilities. Securing superior medical solutions and facilities is critical to better and faster patient care for people living in remote areas. Karnataka needs to lead the high-end use of AI in healthcare as Bangalore is his IT/tech hub of the country. We will develop a five-year roadmap for building better health policies.

The forum reiterated the need for rapid introduction of new age technologies and innovations in this area. He also stressed the need for a strategic focus on building infrastructure to drive domestic medical innovation and disruption. Telemedicine, health tech, data-driven healthcare, last-mile access to primary care, and skilled workforce mobility will be some of the key drivers. The event was attended by startups such as Hidenity, KareXpert, I am beside you, Autoyos, ExpandMyBusiness, Healthvectors, Vyli, Ignoimagine, Leucine BioTech, AiVolved, Ignoimagine, Janitri, Expand My Business and more. A startup unveiled a digital healthcare innovation that harnesses the power of AI and IoT to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure accessible healthcare delivery. Their pioneering solutions aim to simplify healthcare processes and make them easily accessible to individuals.

During the event, the winners of the Healthcare Innovation Challenge were announced. KareXpert emerged as the winner in the hospital automation use case by Sir Gangaram Hospital, while Iwayplus secured the win in the indoor patient navigation use case by the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center.

Mr. S. Gopalkrishnan, Spl. Secretary of Health, Gol. NHA’s CEO said: Technology can help digitize the healthcare system, giving us a better understanding of what is happening where and how the healthcare system will respond. For citizens to have a better and more comfortable medical experience, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a great solution and will soon reach full coverage of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission across the country.

Over 200 people (physically) attended the event. Attendees included Achim Burkhardt, German Consulate General in Bengaluru, Sudeep Roy, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO and MD, Tata Medical, and Girish Raghavan, Vice President It included the names of high-ranking officials such as Dileep Mangsuli, President of Engineering at GE Healthcare and Executive Director of Siemens Healthineers.

About CoE for IoT & AI

The nasscom Center of Excellence IoT & AI, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and K-tech, is a platform aimed at accelerating the development of deep technology industries, enabling the integration and adoption of emerging technologies. increase. Ecosystem. Over the past six years, the CoE has enhanced the power of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, creating unprecedented opportunities for industry, start-ups and academia.

About Nascom

nasscom is the leading trade association and chamber of commerce for the Indian technology industry, with over 3,000 member companies. Our members span every sector of the industry, from start-ups to multinationals, products to services, global capability centers to engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become the world’s leading digital economy, nasscom is focused on accelerating the pace of industry transformation and emerging as a preferred enabler of global digital transformation. Our strategic imperative is to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure a future-ready workforce in new age skills, to strengthen the innovation index across the industry, both to create new market opportunities and to promote policy advocacy. Pursue innovation and ease of doing business, building an industry narrative focused on talent, trust and innovation. And we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity in all that we do.

