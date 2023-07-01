Apple shuts down My Photo Stream. Here’s how to avoid losing your photos.





Photos uploaded to the My Photo Stream feature, Apple’s free cloud storage system, will be permanently deleted when the service officially shuts down on July 26.

Apple already stopped uploading new photos to My Photo Stream from customer devices on June 26th. Photos uploaded before that date will remain in the cloud feature as normal for up to 30 days from the upload date. However, when the service ends in July, there will be no photos left in My Photo Stream.

To ensure that your photos are preserved, Apple recommends that users find the original versions of the photos they wish to store on at least one physical device, such as an iPhone or iPad. Photos in My Photo Stream come from the device where the originals are stored.

“Therefore, no photos are lost as part of this process as long as the originals are stored on the device,” Apple said in a support article about the migration.

If you don’t want to lose the photos on My Photo Stream that aren’t already in your Apple device’s photo library, you should save them there.

iCloud replaces My Photo Stream

Apple suggested replacing the My Photo Stream storage option with iCloud Photos. iCloud Photos is free with 5GB of storage, but more requires a premium subscription plan available in three price tiers. Apple’s iCloud is “the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices,” the company says in a support article.

Some iCloud users may have already migrated or already subscribed to iCloud and didn’t use the redundant My Photo Stream. In that case, the changes are not applied.

“If iCloud Photos is already enabled on all your devices, you don’t need to do anything else. Your photos are already synced to iCloud,” Apple explained.

To be sure, go to your device’s settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure it says “On” next to the photo icon.

To save photos, make sure the photos you want to save are synced with iCloud. Megan Cerullo / CBS News How to save images from My Photos to your device

You can save an image in My Photos to your device’s photo library by following these steps:

On mobile devices: Open the Photos app and go to Albums. Tap My Photo Stream, then tap Select. Tap the photo you want to save.

For Mac: Open the “Photos” app and open the “My Photo Stream” album. Select the photos you want to save and drag them from your Photo Stream album to your Library.

