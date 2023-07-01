Google Maps bug could become an official Android Auto feature





Last updated: Jul 1, 2023

Back in February, Google Maps added the much-welcomed feature of being able to view the app on both the Android Auto dashboard and connected Samsung and Android smartphones at the same time. But you may also remember that this addition was short-lived. This turned out to be an unintended feature or bug. And Google Maps lost this feature within days. Thankfully things are changing for the better again.

Many Reddit users are reporting that you can now use Google Maps navigation on your Android phone connected to your Android Auto dashboard at the same time. This time, it may be an official addition intended by Google rather than the result of a screen mirroring bug.

This change may come with the latest map update

A few days ago, on June 28th, Google updated its Maps app for mobile phones. With this release, the app version is now 11.85.0300. In its official changelog, Google says the latest update brings bug fixes and improves the product to discover new locations and navigate to them. While this description seems appropriate for what’s happening with Android Auto, the changelog doesn’t fully mention this integration improvement.

Hopefully, this isn’t another fluke and Samsung device users, and indeed other Android users, will be able to continue using Google Maps while running Android Auto in their connected car dashboards.

Having Google Maps on your phone’s screen when Android Auto is active is especially useful for drivers whose cars support Android Auto but don’t have touch controls on the dashboard. In such cases, it is much more convenient to navigate the Google Maps menu using a Galaxy or other Android smartphone while Android Auto is active.

