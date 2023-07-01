Drug performers slam ‘big Christians’ after Google event





“They’re using drag queens and transgender people as scapegoats,” a performer told the audience at Google’s office building on the company’s Silicon Valley, Calif., campus. | iStock/Miscellaneous Goods Photo

A California man who performed under a profane stage name in women’s clothing and makeup came after Google Christians accused the search giant of religious discrimination over a planned company pride event. said he was disappointed with the

Self-proclaimed filmmaker and cult leader Joshua Granell, who goes by the stage name Peaches Christ 666, distanced himself from an event at an LGBT bar in San Francisco after hundreds of employees reportedly filed grievances through an internal petition. criticized Google’s decision to put

A screenshot from the website of drag performer Peaches Christ 666. | Screenshot/peachschrist.com

According to CNBC, the show at the San Francisco Bo was part of Google’s annual pride event, but after hundreds of employees signed a petition, Google removed the show from its internal list of internal events. It is said that

The petition reportedly accused Google of religious discrimination, claimed that the performance sexualized and disrespected its Christian colleagues, and said Grannels’ provocative and inflammatory artistry was against Christians’ religion, faith, and beliefs. Cited as a direct insult to sensitivity.

Google told the media outlet that the performance was no longer a company-recognized diversity, equity and inclusion event, and encouraged employees to attend another event at Google’s offices.

Following the company’s decision, Granell shared a video on social media with the caption: “It’s really disappointing what happened to Google and our pride show this year.my hope is [that] Gay employees continue to urge the company not to bow to bigoted Christians.

The video also included the hashtags “#googlepride #sfpride #pride #bigotry #fakechristian”.

@peachschrist666 It’s been a real disappointment with Google and the Pride Show this year. My hope is that the company’s gay employees will continue to ask the company not to give in to bigoted Christianity. #googlepride#sfpride#pride#prejudice#fake Christian? original sound – Kana Momonogi

“I don’t usually talk about this kind of stuff,” Granell told the crowd in a video shot at a local drug event. People who work at Google set this up, and we did it last year. It was great, fun and we had a great time.

And earlier this year, a group of Christians at Google signed a petition, at which point the crowd booed and demanded that employees take the event up, calling it upsetting, offensive, and controversial. A hissing sound was heard, he continued.

Later in the video, Granel warns Google of allegedly supporting the Pride event by not taking a stand against anti-homosexual sentiments, even in the name of religion, saying that Google’s decision has sparked a huge outpouring of hatred across the country. He said it reflects the swell.

They use drag queens and transgender people as scapegoats, hiding behind us to distract the world from their bulls, Granell told the crowd.

In addition to Grannell’s stage name citing the demonic figure of the Beast from Revelation, the name Peaches Christ clearly mocks the name and title of Jesus. His performer’s website shows him in makeup and cross-dressing and holding a large axe.

Grannell was also ordained a saint by the profane drag troupe Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) and given the title of Holy Furious Femme Fatale, Queen of the Most Holy Mass.

Last Easter, he also appeared at the group’s 43rd Annual Easter Celebration at Mission Dolores Park, where they performed an egg hunt for children followed by a variety show of men in drag. and performances by several local artists.

In recent years, Google has been known for its extensive support for LGBT pride, including setting up microsites to identify LGBT-friendly businesses and highlighting such businesses on Google Maps and Search. .

Ian M. Giatti is a writer for The Christian Post and author of BACKWARDS DAD: Children’s Books for Adults. You can contact him at: [email protected].

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get FREEDOM POST newsletters sent twice a week from The Christian Post for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/drag-performer-blames-bigoted-christians-after-google-event.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos