XPeng G6 Wicked New Electric Intelligent SUV Launches For $29,000





It used to be said that “America has all the good things.” It feels more and more like “China is getting all the good stuff”. The news this week is that China has acquired an attractive and competitive new electric coupe SUV, the XPeng G6. This is “the first production model built on the next-generation vehicle technology architecture SEPA 2.0”. Funny enough, the US doesn’t even get the official video about her G6 as quickly as China gets it a day after his. (However, this is likely due to the addition of English dubbing instead of subtitles to the presentation video.) Now that it’s available for English viewers, let’s take a look.

Of course, the XPeng G6 launch event was in China. Because in China he sells G6. It’s not even clear if this electric coupe SUV will even make it to America, although perhaps it will eventually make its way to Europe. But it’s worth noting that at the beginning of the presentation, XPeng Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng said: We are very new and are constantly reminded of why we are here and how we have built our differentiation. We want to use technology and innovation to serve the whole world, and our vision has always been to disrupt markets and explore future innovations. ” So you’re saying there’s a chance?

“We have seen many creations that have transformed our lives, such as planes and cars. There are still not enough Chinese companies to do so, which is one of the main reasons why we want to be different from our competitors, and it is also why we focus on technology and innovation. We do not position ourselves as a local company, we are not limited to local products and services, we aim to create high quality and unique cars.”

Well, anyway, let’s join the G6 and hope we can join the US one day.

G6 is XPeng’s first model based on the new SEPA2.0 technology architecture. In his presentation, He Xiaopeng compared it to the iPhone 4 that Apple launched in 2010. After many discussions about EV buyers’ aspirations and intelligent cars, he said: “The G6 is expected to be the benchmark for the next generation of smart NEVs. We believe it will be the benchmark for the G6 in terms of experience and intelligence-assisted driving features.” Prior to the car’s announcement, XPeng had over 35,000 pre-orders for the G6 in recent weeks.

He Xiaopeng said that the G6’s design is based on water droplets, an interesting and beautiful inspiration. A new “robo face” or “robot face” is also included. He also mentions a “lightsaber” in the headlight design. Let’s take a closer look:

The car has a very low coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.248, which allows the car to maximize the battery’s capacity for a longer range. The car is equipped with 17 different features to maximize Cd.

According to the company’s press release about the car, XPeng said: “Developed in consultation with science fiction writer Liu Cixin, the G6’s body design boasts sleek lines derived from technology and fluid aesthetics. Combined with an axial length ratio of 60.8%, it offers plenty of headroom and spacious rear seats.This design perfectly meets consumer demand for a coupé’s sophisticated fastback style and spacious cabin. It balances and provides a wealth of comfort and space.”

During the presentation, He Xiaopeng said that the internal space has been maximized so well by the company that the inside feels more like a large SUV than technically. In particular, he highlighted the superior headroom in the G6 after blaming other sport SUVs and sedans for missing a beat here. The integration of the CIB battery into the body and the ‘suspended roof’ provide excellent rear headroom.

It also highlights the G6’s superior rear legroom compared to its top competitors.

Naturally, the G6 is also very fast. It can accelerate from 0100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds (5.9 seconds if you choose the single-motor version instead of the dual-motor version. The presentation also provides technical details on why the car handles better. but it also talks about it) Not particularly interesting to me (watch the video if you want to know more).

Why the G6 handles better than a million dollar sports car, some very important (but very boring) things about safety, and some very important (but very boring) things about efficiency boring), He Xiaopeng said when testing: In Norway, like many other EVs, XPeng’s G9 and P7 topped the range ratings, while all other competing EVs underperformed in this category. However, the Mercedes EQE SUV hit the mark. In addition, the G9 has the longest range of 588 km (365 miles).

According to this independent test, the XPeng G9 also delivered the fastest charging.

XPeng then brings us to the company’s true pride and joy: technology. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng, said at the beginning of the presentation: Debuting 800 volt ultra-fast charging technology, China’s first BEV and transformer-based deep visual neural network, we continued to lead the innovation. ” Now let me explain what has been done recently with the G6 and its underlying architecture.

After leading the country in automatic parking and automatic highway driving, XPeng launched the industry’s first urban driving ADAS to market in China, which also used “the industry’s first mass-produced vision-only memory parking function” . (As far as I’ve seen, XPeng still offers the best automated parking on the market. That was last year. In 2023, XPeng will launch City GNP (Tesla Full Self Driving’s version, but with a better 21.5 million, 26.3 million, 12.6 million and 15.3 million respectively in these four cities, making a total of 75.7 million. This exceeds the population of all but 19 countries in the world, and it will continue to grow to more Chinese cities soon.

XPeng plans to deploy XNGP in up to 50 cities by 2023 and up to 200 cities by 2024. XPeng enables this mass deployment by eliminating reliance on high resolution maps.

He Xiaopeng said he believes XPeng has a 1236-month lead over its Chinese competitors in this area.

XPeng will not use HD maps and plans to roll out AI Valet Driver mode in the second half of this year. Best of all, AI Valley Driver actually learns some of your own driving habits. We are currently working on full-fledged AI driver education and autonomous driving.

“AI drivers can actually learn your driving habits from home to work, actually recognize routes and navigation, and even create multiple customized routes. Or you can share your offline strategies with your friends.”

No other automaker in the world offers anything like this.

Interestingly, City GNP is used for 62% of XPeng drives in the four cities where it is introduced.

He Xiaopeng also discussed that I have never seen this kind of technology coming from Tesla or anyone else. This shows how efficient an autonomous driving system can drive compared to an efficient driver. Xiaopeng says City NGP has an efficiency of 90%, which he notes is very good, but there is room for improvement. The commitment to transparency and improvement is refreshing. Plus, Highway NPG technology is faster than regular drivers.

XNGP’s weekly penetration rate reaches nearly 95%. This means that 95% of his XPeng drivers use semi-autonomous technology at least once a week.

Prices for XPeng G6 range from 209,900 RMB ($28,937) to 276,900 RMB ($38,174). Deliveries will start in July 2023.

Frankly, based on what I’ve seen in presentations and what I’ve learned about XPeng technology over the past few years, I don’t think there is a better value for money EV on the market. And this will be the top of my new car list. If I lived in China…or if XPeng brought electric cars to the US (hint, hint).

All images courtesy of XPeng (mostly screenshots from the G6 announcement presentation).

I don’t like paywalls. You don’t like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we’ve had limited paywalls for a while, but it always felt wrong and we weren’t sure what to put behind it. was always difficult. Theoretically, the most exclusive and best content is behind the paywall. But fewer people read it! We don’t like paywalls, so we decided to do away with them. Unfortunately, the media business remains a tough business with narrow margins. Staying on the surface or maybe even taking your breath away is a never-ending Olympic challenge. So…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cleantechnica.com/2023/06/30/xpeng-g6-wicked-new-electric-intelligent-suv-for-29000/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos