The godfather of AI leaves Google, warning of danger ahead





Artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer Dr. Jeffrey Hinton made headlines recently when he left Google after publicly expressing concern about the potential dangers of AI. With a career spanning half a century, Dr. Hinton has played a key role in the development of AI technology, including the foundational work behind popular chatbots such as ChatGPT. But he now worries that rapid advances in AI could have serious implications for society. Take a closer look at Dr. Hinton’s journey and his warnings about the risks associated with AI.

In 2012, Dr. Jeffrey Hinton and two graduate students at the University of Toronto created a breakthrough technology that laid the intellectual foundation for the AI ​​systems used by today’s leading technology companies. Their innovation became the foundation for generative AI, the technology that powers popular chatbots such as ChatGPT. Dr. Hinton’s research is credited with helping shape the future of AI.

Despite playing a pivotal role in AI development, Dr. Hinton said critics believed the company was headlong into dangerous territory, aggressively pursuing generative AI-based products. are joining the growing crowd. His concerns about the potential risks of AI prompted him to step down from his position at Google, where he had worked for more than a decade, so he could speak up about his concerns.

Dr. Hinton admits that his life’s work now brings him some regrets, but the idea that if he hadn’t pursued it, someone else would have pursued it. I console myself with His concerns revolve around AI’s potential abuse, erosion of job opportunities, and long-term risks to humanity.

One of the immediate concerns surrounding AI is its potential to become a tool of misinformation. Generative AI is already being used to create compelling fake photos, videos, and texts. Dr. Hinton worries that as misleading content floods the Internet, the public may have a hard time discerning what is true and what is false.

Moreover, advances in AI technology could lead to significant job losses. Current chatbots like ChatGPT complement human workers but have the potential to replace professionals in various industries, such as paralegals, personal assistants and translators. Dr. Hinton expressed concern that the impact of AI could extend far beyond monotonous work, leaving many people unemployed.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hinton warns that future iterations of AI technology could pose an even greater threat to humanity. AI systems analyze vast amounts of data and may learn unexpected behavior. This is of particular concern when individuals and companies allow AI systems to not only generate their own code, but to run that code autonomously.

The idea of ​​AI surpassing human intelligence was once considered a distant possibility. But Dr. Hinton now believes this prospect is closer than ever, thanks to rapid advances in AI technology. He expresses particular concern about the development of truly autonomous weapons, which he calls “killer robots.”

Various groups and individuals are seeking regulation and cooperation within the industry in response to the potential risks associated with AI. San Francisco-based startup OpenAI released a new version of ChatGPT earlier this year, prompting more than 1,000 technology leaders and researchers to advocate a six-month pause in developing new AI systems. I urged him to sign an open letter. The letter highlights the serious risks that AI technology poses to society and humanity.

Dr. Hinton believes that competition between tech giants like Google and Microsoft will intensify into a global competition that cannot be stopped without some form of global regulation. But he concedes that regulating AI may be difficult because there is no way to tell if a company or country is secretly working on potentially dangerous AI technology.

To address these concerns, Dr. Hinton believes that leading scientists around the world need to work together to develop ways to control AI technology before it can be scaled up further. increase. He emphasizes the importance of understanding how to effectively control AI systems before they become more prevalent in society.

First reported by the New York Times

Brad Anderson ReadWrite Editor-in-Chief

Brad is an editor who oversees content submissions at ReadWrite.com. He previously worked as an editor at PayPal and he at Crunchbase. You can contact him at brad at readwrite.com.

