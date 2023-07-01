Google announces it will block Canadian news sites after law requiring payments





Google announced Thursday that it plans to block Canadian news sites on its domestic platforms. The platform has partnered with Facebook to step up its campaign against a new law requiring payments to local news portals.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it will remove links to Canadian news sites from Canadian search results and other products when the law takes effect in about six months.

Facebook owner Meta made a similar announcement last week following the passage of Bill C-18 (the Online News Act).

Canada’s media industry is calling for tougher regulations on internet giants to help them recover the economic losses they suffered in the years when Facebook and Google took larger shares of the online advertising market.

Canada’s independent budget watchdog estimated last year that legally mandated deals could generate about C$330 million (roughly R$1.2 billion) in annual revenue for news outlets.

Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said the platforms would not immediately have legal obligations and the government was open to hearing from them on the regulation and enforcement process. .

Facebook and Google said the proposal was unsustainable for their businesses and had hinted for months that they could end the use of news portals in Canada unless the law changes.

Canada’s federal government has rejected proposals for changes, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing companies of using “bullying tactics” in June.

In a statement on Thursday, Rodriguez said big tech companies would rather spend money changing their platforms and denying Canadians access to quality local news than paying their fair share to news outlets. said that This shows how irresponsible and aloof they are, especially when they make billions of dollars from Canadian users.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in a blog post that the law remains unenforceable and that the company does not believe the regulatory process will solve “the structural problems of the law.”

Walker said he informed the government that once the law takes effect, it will unfortunately need to remove links to Canadian news from its Canadian Search, News and Discover products.

News outlets affected by Google’s decision will come under the government’s definition of a “qualified news outlet” once the rule’s implementation is finalized.

Google will also end its news showcase program in Canada, where the company has contracts with 150 domestic news outlets. Reuters has a deal with Google to create a dashboard through his showcase of news including Canada.

The law requires online platforms to negotiate with news companies and pay for their content.

A similar law was passed in Australia in 2021, resulting in threats from Google and Facebook to cut their services. The companies signed a deal with an Australian media company after the change in law.

Google argued that Canadian law is broader than Australian and European law, putting a price on news links that appear in search results and applicable to news outlets that don’t produce news.

The search giant had proposed that payments be based on viewing news content, not links, and that only companies producing news according to journalistic standards would be eligible for payment.

