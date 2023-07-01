Metas Twitter competitor Threads briefly hits Google Play





Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who regularly digs into app code to expose unreleased features, tweeted earlier this morning that Thread, a Metas Twitter clone, has been released to the Google Play store. But that seems to have been a mistake as the app is currently nowhere to be found.

Paluzzi has UI elements such as a login screen where users can sign in with their Instagram account, and another screen that shows a list of accounts they follow from the image and video site and lets them choose who to follow. A screenshot showing part of the was included. Please follow the thread. Check out the screenshots in this gallery.

It should come as no surprise that Threads is a lot like Twitter. From your screenshot, the new post shows the character count. Threads come with a small clip that you can attach to your posts. When viewing a post, you’ll see the familiar icons for like, repost, reply, and share, and the user image is a small circle. There are also blue checkmarks like Instagram and Twitter.

Threads has been in development at Meta since January under the name Project 92. The Verge confirmed the name and Weve said Meta chief product officer Chris Cox had his first hands-on look at the app based on a company-wide internal meeting during the Threads preview. As opposed to Twitter, we hear from creators and celebrities who are interested in a well-run platform.

The leak sparked a cage match between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. When news of Cox’s statement reached Musk, he tweeted that he would agree to fight in the cage if Zuckerberg agreed. Zak did, but speculation is now rife as to whether that will actually happen.

Meta hasn’t announced an official release date for the app, but its appearance on the Google Play store could mean its release is imminent. We reached out to Meta for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/7/1/23781271/instagram-threads-twitter-leak-android-google-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos