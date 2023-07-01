New radio and records management system as part of CHP modernization





Industry Insider members recently received updates on the extensive IT work underway this year from technology leaders in California's major law enforcement departments.

April Baxter

Chief Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Secretary April Baxter, on June 8 at a member-only event hosted by Mike Driesen, vice president of subscription services for Industry’s parent company, e.Republic. During the briefing, we shared our IT priorities and departmental plans. insider. CHP has over 11,000 employees, an annual budget of about $3 billion, and an estimated IT budget of $100 million. In a conversation with e.Republic Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Joe Morris, Mr. Baxter provided a detailed overview of the division’s many technology and innovation projects and initiatives. Key Takeaway: Efficiency and safety guide the work of the IT department. Mr. Baxter told Mr. Morris that the guiding principle of technology for us, beyond mandates, is to make the work of executives and temporary workers more efficient and safer, and to make the data about that work better. He noted that he was also interested in easy editing. Sworn officers do so to enable well-informed decision-making regarding operations. His other big goal is to do away with paper. This is because police officers of different levels still frequently use paper to carry out different tasks. A fundamental change is coming to major communication systems. CHP is transitioning from a low-band radio system for executive and employee communications to the 700 MHz California Radio Interoperability System (CRIS), beginning with a pilot in the North Sacramento area later this year. The system was created in 2019 and is a project of the public safety communications division of the California Governor’s Emergency Services Agency, and participation in it makes CHP a customer of the agency. Baxter said he’s very excited about the results of the tests so far, as police can be hard to hear in mountainous areas (and valleys). It’s a huge project. Everyone was so excited. CHP also undertook a wireless console replacement project with InterTalk Critical Information Systems. A records management upgrade is in progress. CHP worked with Mark43 to implement a new records management system to facilitate the reporting of information to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and California Incident-Based Reporting System (CIBRS). This rollout is now in its second phase, which will add processing of evidence records and additional processes. The second phase is expected to be completed in 2026. As you know, documentation and everything that comes with it is important. But if we could streamline it, not only for ourselves as an agency, but also for our partners, automating a lot of their processes would benefit not only us, but the partners we work with. Baxter said. on the horizon. Working with Safe Fleet, CHP has already upgraded his previously DVD-based in-vehicle camera system as a result of a project that started about three years ago. The next phase of the project will provide police officers with body-worn cameras. Gov. Gavin Newsoms earmarked just over $9.8 million for the 2023-2024 budget announced in January with 11 positions to help CHP roll out body-worn cameras statewide. However, it is not yet clear whether the budget Bill Newsom signed into law on June 27 or a subsequent budget trailer bill kept the funds and staff.

