Local Entrepreneurs Receive $150,000 Google Grants for Tech Startups | Latino Voices | Chicago News





Starting a business from scratch takes a lot of effort, let alone capital. Google’s startup initiatives help black and Latino entrepreneurs reach their goals. This year, five Chicagoans were awarded his $150,000 for each startup.

Winners include Certiverse, an online exam development system. Speeko is a speech coach app that uses AI technology to assist with public speaking. GuardianVets is a virtual database that allows customers to ask veterinarians pet health-related questions.

Speeko is an AI speech coach, said Nico Aguilar, CEO and founder of Speeko. By downloading the app and recording your own voice, you can get feedback on filler words, pause patterns, and more.

The idea to develop his app came from his own fear of public speaking.

My journey has been wild, said Aguilar. Just a few years ago, I was so scared of public speaking that you couldn’t see me at the table. I am currently running the most popular and powerful speech coaching tool. But I have to confess that I am still very nervous about speaking in public.

Certiverse co-founder Ruben Garcia said the Google grant is game-changing. His company benefits people who want to improve their various skills.

Garcia said the company has won many awards, but those awards are not backed by capital. For us, this really accelerates product development.

Garcia is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He developed another company, which he later sold.

This is my second startup, Garcia said. I wanted to create competition on the exam side as well. Affected by certification exams. That’s how I graduated from Loyola University. I had a passion to bring these exams to more people.

John Dillon said getting a Google subsidy would only help grow his tech company, Guardian Vets.

“It was incredible,” said Dillon. He was very surprised when he found out that we had won the event with the mayor, and he was very grateful.

GuardianVets operates a variety of veterinary hospitals 24/7 in more than 47 states across the United States.

There have been many ups and downs, Dillon said. Anyone joining a startup is a roller coaster. But it was also a rewarding trip and I was grateful for the opportunity.

It’s no surprise that Latinx business has grown over the years. According to the Small Business Administration, nearly one of his four new businesses is Hispanic. In his decade before the pandemic, the number of Latino business owners increased by 34%.

Taking risks and making mistakes is something all three entrepreneurs share in developing their tech companies.

Good luck, Garcia said of launching the startup. Be prepared to make lots of mistakes. The important thing about startups is to turn around, pick yourself up and move forward, even if you fail a lot.

