Samsung Innovation Campus Celebrates Second Graduation





2nd batch of Samsung Innovation Campus graduates

Dilijan, Armenia UWC Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), a technology-based educational IT program by Samsung Electronics with an Armenian campus in Dilijan, celebrated the graduation of its second batch of students on June 10th. His class of 50 youths from Yerevan, Gyumri, Vandzor and other Armenian communities have successfully completed a training course and launched his mobile application of individual projects on Android OS.

Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) participants took a 9-month project-based course divided into 5 modules.

Java Programming Language Fundamentals Object-Oriented Programming Overview Android Application Programming Fundamentals Algorithms and Data Structures Fundamentals of Server-Side Development for Mobile Applications

After completing the course, students presented individual projects developed using the knowledge and skills they had acquired at SIC as a final test for certification. Projects were submitted to an evaluation panel made up of Samsung certified instructors, computer science educators, and technology industry representatives.

“We are honored to have Samsung as a partner in this pioneering effort. We are proud that our cooperation with Samsung has opened a new page in UWC Dilijan’s ability to contribute to the development of Armenia.”

Mr. Sergei Pevnev, Vice President of Samsung CIS Headquarters and graduates

We strongly believe in the potential of future generations. We also place great importance on contributing to society by educating young people. The Samsung Innovation Campus helps young people from all over the world to master the most innovative IT technologies and successfully fulfill their talents and future potential. “We are proud of his partnership with UWC Dilijan University,” said Samsung Electronics CIS RHQ Vice President Sergey Pevnev. Thanks to UWC Dilijan’s leadership and strong support from his Armenian team at the Samsung Innovation Campus in joint project development, the UWC Dilijan’s program is an impressive undertaking with high-level projects developed by talented alumni. showing positive results. Dear Young Developers, I heartily congratulate you on the successful completion of the Samsung Innovation Campus program.

UWC Dilijan and Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s leading technology companies, will establish the Samsung Innovation Campus in Dilijan, Armenia in 2021. The initiative aims to contribute to Armenia by enabling Armenian youth to develop his IT skills and learn concepts related to Android mobiles. programming.

Samsung Electronics operates various technology-based educational programs to cultivate young talents who can lead the future society. One of these programs, at UWC Dilijan’s Samsung Innovation Campus, is built around delivering a mix of online sessions and face-to-face training to 100 children each year over the next three years. The initiative focuses on Armenian children aged 14 to 16. Samsung Electronics is equipped with state-of-the-art technology at its facility, including 25 computer stations, smart boards and other devices essential to the implementation of the Samsung Innovation Campus Program in Armenia.

Guest contributions to Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2023/07/01/samsung-innovation-campus-celebrates-graduation-of-second-cohort-of-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos