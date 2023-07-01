Google x iFixit repair program expands to support Pixel Fold





pixel fold. (Source: Google)

The Pixel Fold may have already run into an early stumbling block with a durability failure that caught our attention in our review. However, with the upcoming announcement of genuine spare parts for sale through iFixit, all hope for its long-term survival may not be lost. Their availability makes it one of the various repair options for new flagship smartphones.

There’s a general perception that foldable phones are far more fragile than their traditional flagship models, and this wasn’t helped at all by Ars Technica’s latest findings on Google’s original Pixel Fold.

However, as third-party repair vlogger Hugh Jeffries recently demonstrated, it may not be impossible for users to replace the main flexible display in such a condition on their own. Google, too, seems to think it’s relatively easy to fix the Pixel Fold at home, since it’s included it in a new official partnership with iFixit.

So the Fold will also get support in terms of selling its own “genuine spare parts” and compatible repair guides and tools in addition to the Pixel 7 Pro.

The initiative consists of one Pixel Fold recovery option, a Preferred Care extended warranty program, mail-in service and physical service centers. The last two apply even if the device is out of warranty.

Alternatively, keep your Pixel Fold in pristine condition with the Spigen Thin Fit case.

Working at Notebookcheck Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our team! Wanted: – Specialist News Writer – Magazine Writer – Translator (Germany)<->EN) Learn more Survey Take our 2023 Support Satisfaction Survey: Tell us about your experience.join here

Top 10 Laptop Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Light Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstations, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

Under 300 USD/Euro, Under 500 USD/Euro, Under 1,000 USD/Euro, For College Students, Best Display

Top 10 Smartphones Smartphones, Phablets, 6 Inch, Camera Smartphones

Deirdre O Donnell – Senior Tech Writer – 6461 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2018

I became a professional writer and editor immediately after graduating. My degree is in biomedicine. But they led to my experience in the biotechnology field, which convinced me that it could revolutionize our health, the environment and our lives in general. Over time, this evolved into a thorough interest in more aspects of technology. I can’t write enough about the latest electronics, gadgets and innovations. My other interests include image processing, astronomy, and streaming anything. Oh, and coffee.

Please share our article. All links are important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-x-iFixit-repair-program-will-expand-to-support-the-Pixel-Fold.729674.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos