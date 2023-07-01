Apple executives talk about the genius of watchOS 10





What’s to come in watchOS 10.

The upcoming Apple Watch and many current models will be upgraded to new software, watchOS 10, this fall. To find out why, we spoke to Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology, and Deidre Caldbeck, director of product marketing for Apple Watch. I think this year’s version is a groundbreaking release of Apple’s most personal gadget.

Calebeck first gives some background. Apple watchOS 10 is the culmination of years of deep thought and learning. Simple but powerful. The Apple Watch really appeals to everyone. Endurance athletes, kids and grandparents, as well as tech enthusiasts. It also introduced new ways for users to interact with technology. Because you don’t interact with technology at all and just wear it to get these great benefits. We set out to develop devices that empower users.

Lynch released a notable statistic. 70% of our customers are still new to Apple Watch. Considering it’s been around since 2015, that’s impressive. So, new people are still appearing. This is great. We’re very excited about the state of watchOS 10, but there’s still a lot to do. And watchOS 10 is great, a very ambitious reimagining of how you interact with your Watch.

When the Watch was first created, Apple had a specific purpose in mind for the Watch. But I think that has probably changed over the years.

Lynch agrees. When we think about the philosophies we had in the beginning, some of them are still true today. It’s deeper and more extensive, but it has the same touchstones. How can we help people connect with other people? We’ve been focused on that since the very early days. A lot of creativity and focus has gone into keeping people connected in a fast, efficient, yet non-intrusive way. I thought a lot of things to be your polite companion.

Speed ​​has certainly changed over the years without losing its politeness. The initial interaction time seemed very short, about 10 seconds, according to Lynch, compared to minutes using an iPhone and hours using a Mac. But it wasn’t fast enough. In reality, these interactions need to be faster than that, and instead of 10 seconds he realizes they have to be done in like 2 seconds. This was a fundamental challenge to design an operating system that could actually present that information and allow humans to respond quickly. We are achieving it now and will continue to evolve this over time.

Another major area of ​​the Apple Watch has been the ability to unlock doors and cars, use Apple Pay, and most recently introduce driver’s licenses. According to Lynch, the essence of the problem arose when they asked, “How can your watch be the key to the world?”

The Watch’s hardware has also changed, giving it a larger display than when it first launched. Especially in the upcoming version, the appearance of the software has changed. This has implications. Using more colors on an OLED display consumes more power. Therefore, battery life is important.

Weather app with a new look for watchOS 10.

apple

Lynch said: “We’ve done a lot of work around power management over the years to make sure we have full color throughout the OS.” . Color is used not only for information but also for appearance, like a weather app where the background color reflects the current weather. If you look at the Heart app, it’s very beautiful with a heart beating in the background. Each of these has been reimagined for watchOS 10.

Widgets are added to watchOS 10.

apple

New to this year’s release are widgets in the form of smart stacks of apps that can be accessed by simply rotating the Digital Crown. This will make more information available more quickly than before, but it will change some familiar mechanics. Control Center, currently only visible from the home screen when you swipe up on the display, will be available from anywhere in the OS, including within apps, with a simple tap of the side button. This means the recent apps dock will move to his double press on his Digital Crown.

These are significant changes, but Calebeck believes they are worth making. Feedback on the beta has been positive so far, she says. There is muscle memory there and it changes over time, but it changes very quickly. Let’s hope so.

The software also continues to advance in terms of health, which is one of Watch’s key pillars. Even if your new Watch doesn’t have the new sensors, your health features won’t change. Lynch said: “We believe that by adding software capabilities over time, we have made great strides with the sensors we have.” Sort of like your nighttime breathing rate.

Apple didn’t add any new sensors, and they didn’t combine minute accelerometer movements with temperature and machine learning to extract sleep breathing rate from existing sensors.

“We’re using something called sensor fusion,” Lynch said. Instead of using just one sensor to gain insight, use a combination of sensors. It’s a rich area for us, and we think there’s more we can do. We not only explore future technologies, but we continue to invest in them.

The sensational Snoopy watch face comes to watchOS 10.

apple

In addition to widgets, there’s also the newly redesigned app that Mr. Lynch hinted at, and a new watch face that includes Snoopy, which I really can’t wait to see. This cartoon watchface, I claim, is Peak Apple. Known for its attention to detail, the company delivers excellent results. We’ll leave that for another time, but if you’re a developer or have a public beta of watchOS 10, give it a try. The always-on screen in standby shows Snoopy and his friends in a variety of sleepy poses, and at other times Snoopy is jolly and irresistibly dancing across the display.

But look closer. Occasionally, you might see Snoopy sitting in his doghouse, doing his familiar habit of doing creative work on his typewriter or throwing rejected letters over his shoulder. Looking at it, the screwed paper hits the minute hand and bounces off. You might even see Woodstock using Snoopy’s dog bowl as a sled, working with the minute hand. These are surprise images that only appear at certain times of the hour. I gasped for a moment when I realized what I was looking at.

He explains that Lynch’s face has a glow of joy and Snoopy’s has a lot behind the scenes. There are a variety of animations in the early beta, and more to come. One of the beautiful things is that it’s not just canned video recordings and animations. It really takes advantage of what’s happening in the current context, with a combination of software and graphics that allows characters to sit at the hands of a clock or play with the current time. And it’s a combination of integration with watch faces and the use of numerous triggers for different contextual elements that can potentially show different renditions.

I was told that different things happen at night than in the morning. If you’ve only been training recently, other things happen and something special happens on your birthday. In addition to this, there is also talk about seasonal things. I think Christmas will be important for this watch face.

The team worked closely with the Schultz Foundation to get the characters and personalities just right. So it was great, says Lynch.

Finally, how different is it now than when the first Apple Watch came out?

When we launched our first Watch, we weren’t sure if people would really wear watches like this anymore. Lynch commented well, I think we are all used to knowing the time on our mobile phones.

But he continues, yes, more people are positive about wearing watches, and in addition to wearing the Apple Watch as a watch, the impact the Apple Watch has had on their lives is something we I am really happy to know that it has exceeded my initial expectations.

