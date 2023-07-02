Is Israel’s innovation industry in the hands of young engineers?





The problem of talent shortages in Israel’s tech industry has been well documented.

According to the Israel Innovation Agency’s State of Hi-Tech 2022 report, the country’s tech industry is facing a dramatic shortage of engineers and programmers. A preliminary report by Israel’s State Auditor Matanyahu Engelman found 18,500 vacancies in the high-tech sector.

But Professor Noam Elias, dean of the Ivy and Aladar Fleischmann School of Engineering at Tel Aviv University, was not daunted by these challenges.

Demand for high-tech engineers in Israel is always high

“We believe our engineers will always be in high demand during any economic crisis because the industry is always looking for the most talented engineers,” he said. It was the only non-US university in the top 10 in the Entrepreneurship ranking, which was ranked 7th in the world by one PitchBook.

Professor Ami Moyal, dean of the Academic Engineering College Afeka in Tel Aviv, said the media misread this pressing issue by defining it as a dilemma facing the “technology industry.” I believe that

First Israeli microsatellite designed at TAU ​​to communicate with optical ground stations from space (Credit: TAU)

Moyal is instead focusing on what he calls the “innovation industry.” He suggests that experts in fields as diverse as healthcare, government, and banking need to have interdisciplinary skill sets to drive innovation. That’s where engineering comes in.

“From a long-term strategic perspective, the Israeli economy needs more engineers as the job market continues to expand. [science, technology, engineering and math] It’s STEM oriented,” says Moyal.

“We will need engineers not only in high-tech industries, but also in classic industries that need to embrace innovation.”

Elias said the TAU was “the first [university] It was established in Israel to offer interdisciplinary undergraduate programs such as engineering and humanities and high-tech digital sciences,” he explains.

TAU students are following industry and employment trends that currently gravitate toward energy, space, AI, self-driving cars, defense, quantum technology, the Internet of Things, additive manufacturing and bioconvergence, he added.

According to the Council for Higher Education, engineering has become the most popular academic field among Israeli undergraduates in recent years, and in some ways students themselves are responding to these changes.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the workforce is accepting entry-level engineers who meet the needs of companies and, in turn, engineers who help Israel maintain its global status as an innovation powerhouse.

Therefore, Afeka College embarked on a curriculum transformation journey that employs the same engineering design methodologies used in product development in the high-tech industry, with the aim of transforming the engineering educational process. This methodology is rooted in his six main principles of engineering design: ask, imagine, plan, create, experiment and improve.

The university surveyed 103 Israeli tech companies about the skills and knowledge base they expect from new hires. The result was what the institution called the “Alumni Profile”, which encompassed scientific knowledge, engineering knowledge, engineering skills, personal skills, ethics, language, and broad knowledge.

“We asked ourselves: What is the profile of an engineer graduate from Afeka? If we could measure all these skills, we would be very happy with the results,” Moyal said. increase.

“When I entered the office, [as president of Afeka College]’” he recalls. First, do we know exactly what the tech industry wants out of engineers? Do you know me well?”

Current Afeka students are a “completely different” race than their predecessors, he says.

“It’s not good for lectures to sit for eight hours a day,” he says. “We needed to change pedagogy to make it more project-based, hands-on, and deliver a learning experience.”

Engineering education “isn’t like a boot camp,” Moyal explains.

“As an engineer, you acquire scientific knowledge, engineering knowledge and skills. You can develop new products. It’s a completely different educational path.”

Meanwhile, TAU’s approach to the changing times in the engineering industry includes partnering with educational institutions around the world to expand what students can achieve in an increasingly global workplace.

For example, the university’s partnership with Northwestern University in Illinois “is a great example of a deep and multifaceted relationship that has been nurtured for the benefit of faculty and students at all levels,” Elias said.

“This workshop has proven to be one of the key success factors in the new strategic plan we are currently developing. I am interested in developing seed money for, joint online courses, joint postdocs, student exchanges, sabbatical, etc.”

And while these two experts believe in the potential of the next generation of Israeli engineers, they acknowledge that the country’s approach to STEM education as a whole still has room for improvement.

“It is a well-known fact that students are poorly prepared for their studies in science and mathematics. It’s too big to make the lab highly enriched,” says Elias.

Moyal agrees with this assessment, advocating a “minimum level of STEM education” for all K-12 students and a higher level for students who wish to continue their studies in STEM fields in higher education. doing. With technology advancing exponentially and the world changing at the same time, Moyal believes Israel has no choice but to pursue this path.

One of the university’s recommendations for the country is to establish a national STEM committee composed of government officials, academia and industry leaders, which will cover all levels of education from kindergarten to higher education. It will present the vision and terminology used around STEM at all levels. education.

“If high school, elementary school, and even kindergarten can implement a graduate profile definition, it sets goals for the educational process,” Moyal said.

“The world of the future will be all digital, so from kindergarten onwards, we need to equip students with the tools to thrive in a STEM-based economy.”

Elias wants to roll up his sleeves and get involved on a personal level, hoping to “lead a K-12 program in Israel that contributes to STEM education in schools and also helps foster outreach efforts.” said he was.

In the fields of new space and successful microsatellite launches, TAU’s engineering department is considered the best in the world, he says.

“We have successfully launched three microsatellites in the last two years. Thanks to that, we recently received an award from the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology to design and build a constellation of microsatellites in schools in the Periphery of Israel. , has won a tender to launch into space from Cape Canaveral.”

Ultimately, job cuts and inflation paint a bleak picture of the economy at the moment, but Elias and Moyal point out that for students striving for a future in STEM fields, both figuratively and literally, they are at their limits. I agree that there is That is, if academic institutions give them the tools. They need to thrive in changing circumstances.

“The whole world around us is changing, especially the industry and students,” says Moyal. “So we have to change.”

