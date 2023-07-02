How to install the Android store so you can install games and apps on your PC





Learn how to install the Google Play Store on your Windows 11 PC and install Android apps from there directly to your computer. While Android on Windows 11 installs apps through the Amazon Appstore by default, this method allows you to install them from the official Android store.

This is a relatively simple process, but it must be done in three steps, each doing something different. It may look complicated at first, but if you follow the steps outlined here, you’ll be fine. I followed your instructions and did it myself and didn’t get any errors.

first step before starting

Before starting the process, you must first uninstall the Windows Subsystem for Android. It is deactivated by default, so this is only necessary if you have previously activated and installed it. Similar to uninstalling an application,[スタート]Open the menu and look for Windows Subsystem for Android,[アンインストール]Select an option.

Now we need to install a modified version of this subsystem. To do that, you’ll need an open source tool called Magisk on WSA, which is based on GNU/Linux. This tool is available on Github. So the next step is to install the Windows Subsystem for Linux. To do this, download directly from the Microsoft Store link.

After installing this subsystem, you also need to install Ubuntu on Windows. It’s easy, just download this distro directly from the Microsoft Store link.

After installing these two items, look for the app that turns Windows features on or off in the Start menu. Here we need to enable two features: Virtual Machine Platform and Windows Subsystem for Linux. Select both options and click OK. It will take a few minutes for Windows to find the file and apply the changes. Then you have to reboot.

After all this is done, it’s time to perform the initial configuration of Ubuntu. For this you need to open the Windows start menu and type “ubuntu”.When the icon appears, click the arrow to the right of the icon in the left column, and in the menu that appears[管理者として実行]Select an option. You have to give permission.

This will open a Windows console and show you that Ubuntu is installed. Once done, you will need to set up your users. First you have to enter your username or user name and then you are asked to write your password twice. This will create an Ubuntu user independent from Windows. That means you can choose any name and password you want.

Create your own Android Subsystem

Now use Magisk with WSA. Directly from the Windows console where Ubuntu is booted. Now leave the window open after booting in the previous step and start working directly there.

The first thing to do is clone the Github repository to include the program in Ubuntu. To do that, we need to create the following command so that we can copy and paste it.

git clone https://github.com/LSPosed/MagiskOnWSALocal.git

This will start downloading the tool, which may take some time depending on your connection speed. Now you need to open the folder containing the program by typing her two commands:

cd MagiskOnWSA local cd script

Once that’s done, go into your program folder and enter a script like line of code in it that launches the program. Now we need to launch the run program script. For that, use another command:

./run.sh

When you boot this you will have to enter your Ubuntu password. All necessary elements are downloaded and the program is loaded, which may also take some time.

Once complete, it will start the program wizard to create your own Windows Subsystem for Android or WSA. Here you must follow all the requested steps. In the first step, just click “OK” to start the process.

In the first step, we need to choose between ARM64 and x64 architectures to create this subsystem. If you have a computer with an Intel or AMD processor, your option is x64, while ARM64 is typically for ARM processors such as Qualcomm. But traditional PCs and laptops usually come with Intel or AMD.

Next, you need to select the version of the subsystem you want. You must select Stable, Preview, Beta, or Development channel. Unless you have a specific reason to use test and unstable builds, we recommend using the stable channel to minimize issues.

In the next step we need to tell the system whether we want to root Android or not. This will allow you to play around with it a little more. It is not necessary if you do not use it, but if you have created an image including everything, YES is OK. If you select yes, you must select the type of route you want.

You may then be asked to select which channel to use again, but stable channels are best. And we come to an important point. You will be asked if you want to install GApps, you should answer yes. These are Google apps and services, including the App Store.

Next, you’ll be asked if you want to keep the Amazon App Store that comes standard with the Windows Subsystem for Android. This doesn’t affect the result, so it might be a good idea to allow Windows to install apps that are normally available.

Finally, you must specify whether to compress the image of the subsystem you create. No need to compress unless you plan to share it on other computers and want it to be as small as possible.

After completing the configuration, wait for the process to complete. It may take several minutes to complete. You can close this window when you are finished.

Install Subsystem on Google Play

After creating a custom Windows Subsystem for Android, it’s time to install it. First, you need to navigate to the folder where the image was generated in the previous step. Normally,[Linux]>[Ubuntu]>[ホーム]> Linux username > MagiskOnWSALocal >[Output]is in

Inside this output folder, you will find a folder with a lot of content with a randomly generated name starting with WSA. You should copy all the contents of this folder and move it to another folder on your PC. For example, you can create a WSA folder at the root of your hard drive (C:\WSA) and move the contents there. However, you can name the folder whatever you like.

Now you need to enter Windows Terminal and run as administrator. To do so, open the Start menu and type “Terminal”. After selecting the application, click on the Run as administrator option.

Inside your Windows console, you need to navigate to the folder you created. In this example, it is located in the root of the hard disk named WSA. So you should write her two commands: The first goes to the root of C: and the second goes to a folder.

cd\ cd C:\WSA

Obviously, the command depends on the name and location of the folder you created to store the contents of the generated subsystem.

Once inside the Windows console folder, you need to enter the command to install the modified subsystem. The command will look something like this:

PowerShell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -File .\Install.ps1

This will open a window and start installing the modified Windows Subsystem for Android using the Google Play you just created. This process may take several minutes. Inside, you’ll see a window asking if you’d like to send diagnostic data to Microsoft.without checking the option[続行]Click.

Then another window opens showing the subsystems, showing that the subsystems are starting. This process may take several minutes.

Once done, go into Android Settings and Google Play Store. First, you can specify whether you want to send notifications. Then go to your home screen. To access it, you need to be logged in with your Google account.[サインイン]Click and follow the instructions to enter your Google email address and password.

Then accept the terms and conditions and you’re done. It will take some time for Google Play to load, but once it’s done, you can start using the app store to install almost any Android app on Windows. The first time you load the Play Store, it may take some time to load, please be patient.

From now on, you can always visit the Google App Store again. To do so, simply open the Start menu and search for the Play Store application. This will be your app store. When you install an app, it installs as if it were native to Windows.

Zataka Basics | Best Free Mobile Games of 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xataka.com/basics/google-play-store-windows-11-como-instalar-tienda-android-para-poder-instalar-cualquier-juego-app-tu-pc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos