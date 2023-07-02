Canada Holds Google and Meta Hostage





If you live in Canada, you are living in an interesting time.

It happened yesterday.

Google has announced it will block Canadian news in the country in response to a new law aimed at making technology giants pay Canadian media for their news.

Canada’s parliament last week passed an online news law that requires platforms such as Google and Meta’s Facebook to negotiate contracts with news providers.

Google’s move comes after Meta announced it would also restrict news content for Canadian users.

The bill is expected to come into force within six months.

Google To Drop Canada’s Local News Links Over Online News Laws, BBC You probably have a lot of questions. I did too. And I really wanted to give you the big picture. In fact, while writing this edition, I spent a lot of time thinking of a suitable analogy to help me understand what is going on in Canada.

After all, I didn’t have to because someone had already done it.

Asking social media companies to subsidize news publishers for content that is not so important to their users in 2023 is like asking email providers to pay postage just because people are no longer sending letters. is the same as

Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta

nice. It’s so good it’s delicious. If you want to get into the fine print, you could argue that this is an imperfect analogy, as email is technology disruption, but Google* and Meta do other things and are channels. So it is said to extract value from the user and leave nothing for the publisher itself. . You could argue so, but while you might get points for accuracy, you’ll also miss the point.

Canada is the second country where Google and Meta are trying to enact legislation to force media outlets to pay fees to link to their news articles in searches and feeds. The sister nation of the British Commonwealth of Nations, Australia, was the first to do this. In fact, Canadian law is often modeled after her 2021 Australian law. Similar rivalries between social media companies and news publishers ensued at the time, with the news publishers ultimately winning.

I suspect the same thing will happen in Canada.

In fact, I predict another country will do exactly the same for Google and Meta by next year.

It was laying the groundwork for a while. Here’s the story from earlier this year.

I&B Director Apurva Chandra said Friday that it was important for news publishers’ digital platforms to “get their fair share of revenue” from big tech platforms.

“Since COVID-19, there have been problems not only in the digital news industry but also in the financial health of its parent company, the print news industry. It is important that the platform is healthy,” the creators of original content receive their fair share of revenue from big tech platforms that act as aggregators of content created by others,” said the Minister of Information and Broadcasting at the DNPA Conclave. said in a message read at the first session of

In his message, Chandra said that if the traditional news industry continues to be adversely affected, “it is clear that the future of journalism, our fourth pillar, will also suffer. It is also a problem of “

It’s important for news publishers’ digital platforms to get their fair share of revenue from big tech: I&B Secretary, Business Today

Of course, this is completely expected. We all know that the Indian government has always been a strong and valiant supporter of press freedom. And now they’re braving some of the world’s most powerful companies to protect the future of journalism. I’m sure they have no other motive.

Looking back at the course of events that happened in Australia and what is happening in Canada now, there are some hints as to what might happen in India.

Let’s dive in.

News publishers claim their businesses are struggling as big tech companies such as Google and Meta link to their products. To make up for this, they are demanding compensation. So the big tech companies are saying let’s remove your product from our website because users don’t want it anyway. And news publishers are like, ‘No, wait, I can’t do that, I have to pay.’ And then the government came along and that’s right, even if you don’t want it, even if the users don’t care, you have to keep putting this product on the website and you created that product in the first place I said I have to pay people. place.

I wrote about the link tax way back in early 2021 when Australia introduced similar legislation in parliament. At the time, I described the effort as a flimsy blackmail attempt against Facebook and Google to favor Australian news publishers. Most news publishers are in deep trouble as their business models fail and their products are effectively commoditized. They stopped thinking about users long ago. And now, when things get serious, they suddenly wake up and look around at who’s doing well, claiming it’s those companies that really made things go wrong, and going to their cause. built up the support of

Does this playbook sound familiar?

Anyway, when all this started in Australia, Meta and Google resisted with all their might. Some people think they were caught the wrong way and didn’t take the threat seriously enough, but I don’t think that’s true. Meta, in particular, has taken a very aggressive approach despite facing strict regulation in the US. In 2018, when Australian media publishers began their revamp, Meta sent Campbell Brown, head of news partnerships and former CNN anchor, to speak with them in closed-door meetings. It wasn’t very clean. Unsurprisingly, some publishers who attended the conference leaked parts of the conference to the media.

A Facebook executive told the Australian media company that the business would die if it didn’t cooperate with the social network.

Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, has told a group of more than 20 broadcasters and publishers that the platform will allow media companies to develop sustainable business models, the Australian reported. He said he wanted to help.

“We’ll help you revitalize journalism … in a few years it will be reversed and I’ll be reaching out to your dying business like a hospice,” she said on Tuesday in Sydney. said in comments corroborated by five officials who attended the meeting in .

During the four-hour meeting, Brown also spoke about the company’s decision to prioritize personal posts from family and friends over journalistic content within its News Feed. The move has hit some publishers that rely heavily on referrals from Facebook.

“We are no longer interested in talking to you about your traffic and referrals. It is the old world and there is no turning back – Mark would not agree to this,” Brown said.

Facebook executive: Media companies that don’t work with us will end up in ‘hospice’, Guardian

Because of this, the meeting sounds like Meta stepped in and threatened some poor media publishers with a gun to their heads. Looking at this in 2023, I’m sure it was the other way around. Mehta made no threats. I was dealing with one. The publisher hoped Meta would prioritize news within the feed, but Meta insisted that would not happen. Again, it is surprising that in this report the only parties that seem interested in building a sustainable business model for journalism are Meta and not the publishers themselves.

In any case, Google took a more conciliatory stance than Meta (which once suspended newslinks in Australia for several weeks). Shortly after, Australia passed the Media Negotiating Code Act, which after several iterations and amendments was eventually adopted by all countries.

But did it work?

Well, it’s hard to tell. Late last year, the Australian government hailed this as a success, claiming that 30 commercial agreements between digital platforms and publishers had been signed, worth a cumulative total of around $200 million.

Okay, but who did it work for?

Let me make a guess.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Gruskin said Nine Entertainment, which owns Fairfax newspapers, including The Sydney Morning Herald, and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Australia will have an annual contract with Google and both companies. It cited figures suggesting it was under contract to pay more than A$50 million. Facebook. Small regional newspapers are paid up to A$62,000 a year, based on contracts he has seen.

Nine Entertainment’s interim results last month showed a 39% increase in publishing revenue to A$94.5 million after the Facebook and Google acquisitions.

But some publishers have struggled to negotiate with tech companies because the lack of transparency in bargaining terms leaves little information to determine how much they should make.

Gruskin, a former reporter for Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, called the system an “opaque mess”, calling it “an opaque deal that’s as detailed as a nuclear missile launch code.” expressed.

Australian media thrives on forcing big tech to pay for content, Financial Times

In 2021, if this reaches India, the winners will not be the smaller independent news publishers (who really need all the help they can get), but the larger, established, traditional news outlets. and network. Two years later, I am even more convinced that this will happen.

However, Google and Meta seem more determined than before. Unlike what happened in Australia, Google is on the offensive this time. Two days ago, we announced that we would be removing links to Canadian news from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products once this law takes effect. They also listed attempts to improve the law and how they were rejected. I suspect that the reason Google and Meta are so fierce this time around is that Canada is alarmingly close to home and they want Australia to be the exception rather than the rule.

Compared to Canada, India has much more influence over these companies. Both Google and her Metas products such as YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram have India as one of the largest global markets. Then there’s the minor issue of investigations and fines for anti-competitive behavior.

If pressure were to come, how well would they be able to resist the pressure in India?

take care.

Regards, Praveen Gopal Krishnan

*The Ken participates in several programs Google has launched for news organizations around the world. This most recently included the 2022 APAC Innovation Challenge.

