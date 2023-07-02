Google Analytics | FastSpring Documentation





If you use Google Tag Manager to manage Google Analytics, do not integrate Google Analytics with your FastSpring storefront. Instead, follow the instructions to integrate Google Tag Manager.

The current version of Google Analytics is GA4. This documentation page is made for use with GA4 and Fastspring Popups, embedded and web storefronts. For information on migrating from Universal Analytics, see Migrating from Universal Analytics to GA4.

Prerequisites Create a Google Analytics account and copy the Google Analytics Measurement ID. Follow the Google documentation to set up the Google Analytics snippet code on your website. Set up cross-domain tracking Google Analytics integration for popup/embedded storefronts All storefronts: In FastSpring apps,[統合]>[拡張機能]>[Google Analytics]Go to. Click Setup. Enter your Google Analytics measurement ID in the Google Analytics Property ID field and click Activate. For individual stores:

Only configure the custom Google Analytics integration for individual storefronts if you need to use different IDs for different storefronts. Otherwise, follow the steps above to configure the Google Analytics integration for all your storefronts.

In your FastSpring app, go to the storefront you want to change,[設定]Click.[ストアフロント設定]in the left menu,[分析統合]Click.[Google アナリティクスの統合動作]in the dropdown,[このストアフロントにカスタム Google アナリティクス プロパティ ID を使用する]Choose.[Google アナリティクス]>[このストアフロントのカスタム Google アナリティクス プロパティ ID]Enter your Google Analytics measurement ID in the field and click[保存]Click.

If you encounter data issues, use Google to troubleshoot data in reports or troubleshoot tagging and missing data issues. Alternatively, use the Chrome extension Google Analytics Debugger and Tag Assistant.

Ad blocking tools can prevent 10-15% of transactions from being reported to Google Analytics. However, ad blockers have an impact on the traffic reported to Google Analytics as well. Therefore, relative analytics (such as conversion rates) are not affected, but absolute numbers (such as visitors and pageviews) are. Google Measurement Protocol is a server-side alternative to browser-based customer interaction tracking.

Web storefront cross-domain tracking

Enable cross-domain measurement and further define links on your site that should not trigger outbound click events when using enhanced measurement.

Open your Google Analytics account. Go to the “Administrator” menu. Select the GA4 property to change. Then select “Data Stream”. Select the data stream to change.[Google タグ]in the section[タグ設定の構成]Choose.[設定]in the section[ドメインの構成]Choose. Add a new row to the form with the following data (see image below): Match Type: b. Domain: onfastspring.com Repeat the previous step to also include the domains paypal.com and sofort.com.Cross-domain tracking for popup and embedded storefronts

If you use SBL (Store Builder Library) to initiate a popup or embedded checkout, include the following attribute in the script that loads the FastSpring library: data-decorate-callback=decorateURL

An example of loading a FastSpring library containing the data-decorate attribute:

Copy and paste the following code into your page. with your own:

functiondecorateURL(url) { window.clsid = { client_id: ”, session_id: ” }; gtag(‘get’, ‘ ‘, ‘client_id’, function(r) { window.clsid.client_id = r }); gtag(‘get’, ‘ ‘, ‘session_id’, function(r) { window.clsid.session_id = r }); var _pl=”&clientId=” + window.clsid.client_id + ‘&sessionId=’ + window.clsid.session_id; URL + ‘? ‘ returns + _pl; }

