20 Resources About Google Analytics 4





Did you forget to finish setting up Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for your property before Universal Analytics (UA) is retired on July 1st?

Today, we are starting to shut down Universal Analytics as we welcome Google Analytics 4. This won’t happen overnight, so some Universal Analytics properties may still process your data. However, all the properties were added to the queue, but the properties that weren’t…

— Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) July 1, 2023

In that case, Google Analytics may have created a new GA4 property based on your UA property settings when the countdown timer hit zero at midnight.

Google Analytics screenshot, July 2023

Alternatively, you may see a message at the top of your Google Analytics dashboard asking you to complete the GA4 setup.

Google Analytics screenshot, July 2023

No matter what state your Google Analytics is found in today, there is no need to panic. We covered!

Google Analytics 4 Guide

The following GA4 resources will help ease the forced transition from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4.

How to Properly Configure, Read and Leverage Google Analytics 4

In this webinar on July 12th, Drew Blumenthal, Founder and CEO of Digital Drew SEM, will teach you how to:

Set up GA4 correctly so you don’t miss out on important benefits. Read and understand the new standard GA4 report. Apply this information to level up your strategy going forward.

You’ll also get detailed descriptions of the new metrics that matter most to your business.

Automatically created Google Analytics 4 property

This article notifies Google Analytics users that they have until July 1, 2023 to migrate as UA is being replaced by GA4.

If you choose not to migrate, Google will automatically create a GA4 property and assist you by copying your settings from Universal Analytics, unless you opt out.

However, for a more accurate configuration, we recommend manually migrating the settings.

This page also provides detailed instructions for opting out of automatic creation and managing your settings if you’ve already created a GA4 property. He emphasizes that his automated GA4 properties only include basic functions and suggests users to explore and configure additional functions according to their needs.

Switch to Google Analytics 4

This page contains specific tips and tools for GA4 migration, including the GA4 setup assistant and migration tools for goals, users, and Google Ads links.

Also included are mapping custom events, migrating ecommerce measurement, importing data, linking to BigQuery, adopting User-ID in cross-platform reports, leveraging measurement protocols, and aligning Universal Analytics functionality with GA4 functionality. It also supports advanced configuration needs such as referencing guides. .

7 Google Analytics 4 misconfigurations to avoid

This article describes common GA4 configuration mistakes that can cause historical data loss, impact data reliability, and skew conversion tracking.

By understanding the potential pitfalls now, you can ensure that your website analytics deliver reliable and accurate data for business intelligence.

Introducing Next Generation Analytics

Here, Google introduces GA4 as an evolution of Analytics. In contrast to the session-based data used in now-deprecated UAs, GA4 is event-focused and incorporates privacy features such as cookieless tracking and behavioral modeling.

Additionally, GA4 features predictive analytics without the need for complex models and integrates directly with media platforms to drive targeted actions on websites and apps.

Find the best steps to get started with Google Analytics 4 to get started. Then dive into our guides on GA4 events, conversions, lead generation, reporting, ecommerce, and more.

Google Analytics 4 Event Tracking: How to set it up

GA4 automatically collects information about basic events such as clicks, downloads and page views, but custom event tracking can be adjusted to collect more comprehensive data about website visitor activity. can.

This guide details what you need to know to manually set up custom event tracking in GA4.

Step-by-step guide and examples for creating segments and audiences in GA4

This article provides a step-by-step guide to creating segments and audiences in Google Analytics 4, focusing on enhanced audience creation capabilities and the ability to analyze user behavior across multiple devices.

It also explains the difference between segments and audiences and provides examples of user, session, and event segments.

GA4: Pros, Cons, and Alternatives

This analysis looks at the pros and cons of using GA4, as well as alternatives to Google that can track website visitors and inform marketing and advertising strategies.

Latest Google Analytics news

In addition to the guides above, below are the latest news in Google Analytics 4 development to help you decide whether to switch to GA4 or explore alternatives.

According to BuiltWith, over 50% of the top websites use Google Analytics. In total, about 38 million live websites use Google Analytics, but only 11 million use Google Analytics 4, according to recent data from Technology Search Service.

keep calm and follow

Moving from UA to GA4 may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to bring drama to your life. Unless you find the drama interesting.

But seriously, GA4 offers a more flexible audience builder, combining data from web and app views, and the ability to create comprehensive user profiles across devices to provide valuable insights. can bring many benefits and enhanced capabilities to marketers and analysts.

While it requires a learning curve at first, by adopting GA4, businesses can better understand user behavior, optimize marketing strategies, and make data-driven decisions for better long-term results. You will be able to

We hope these resources help ease your transition to the new version of Google Analytics.

Featured Image: sdx15/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ga4-resources/490515/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos