Google Pixel 8 series could see a slight boost in charging speed





The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones Google has ever released. It’s packed with capable internals, a great camera, and all-day battery life. However, the charging speed still has room for improvement. Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones can charge at a whopping 240W, while the Pixel 7 series reaches a meager speed of up to 23W. Unfortunately, those who were expecting radical improvements to his Google Pixel 8 series this year be prepared to be disappointed.

Based on information from an internal Google source, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska claims in an Android Authority report that the new Pixel phones will see a mere 4W improvement in wired battery refill speed. The Pixel 7 she charges at 20W, while the 7 Pro reaches speeds of up to 23W. Therefore, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to support charging at 24W and 27W, respectively.

This modest bump is unlikely to have any tangible benefit in the real world. If you’re frustrated by the slow charging times of his current Pixel smartphone, the flagship Pixel, due out in 2023, won’t impress either. To make matters worse, wireless charging support doesn’t seem to change at 20W.

The report also claims that the Pixel 8 lineup will see a slight increase in battery capacity. The Pixel 8 can use a 4,485mAh battery versus the Pixel 7’s 4,270mAh battery, while the larger Pixel 8 Pro gets a more modest increase from 24mAh to 4,950mAh.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel 8 series could use Broadcom’s flagship chip BCM4398, which supports Wi-Fi 7. This latest wireless networking standard promises significant improvements in speed, reliability and latency, but has not yet been finalized.

Google may be using a Wi-Fi 7 capable chip in the Pixel 8, but may not officially support the protocol. Samsung has already done something similar with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which supports Wi-Fi 6E, even though the chip inside is Wi-Fi 7 compatible.

Finally, Google plans to keep ultra-wideband connections exclusive to Pro models for another year. With reports that Google is working on its own Tile-like tracker, it’s puzzling that the company allegedly omitted his UWB support from his regular Pixel 8. Ultra-wideband helps find item trackers easily and enables new use cases such as seamless transfer of items. Play music from your smartphone to your Pixel tablet.

The Pixel 8’s slow charging speed may be disappointing, but Google could make up for it with the more power-efficient Tensor G3, making the phone last longer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-8-could-get-small-boost-charging-speeds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos