Pixel Fold: A week with Google’s first foldable smartphone proves that the technology still has a long way to go before it becomes widespread.science and technology news





It’s been four years since Samsung pioneered, but foldable smartphones are still waiting for mass-market adoption.

The South Korean company’s first attempt in 2019 was plagued by reports of its screen cracking when users tried to fold it, a clear slowdown in the adoption of smartphone-tablet hybrids. is undeniable.

Earlier this year, the Financial Times reported that more than 14 million foldable devices will ship in 2022 (12 million of them Samsung alone), compared to 1.2 billion smartphones overall.

Foldable sales also slowed in the final quarter of the year, despite having more options than ever before, including efforts by Samsung and Motorola to remind us of the era of foldable phones.

It’s certainly a far cry from Motorola’s Razr line of the early 2000s. At the time, it felt like a neatly foldable phone could fit in just about anyone’s pocket. His V3 model of Razr is now celebrating his 19th birthday and has sold over 130 million units, making it the most popular device of its type.

It’s hard to imagine that today’s foldable devices have secured that level of mainstream appeal. And Google’s first attempt, which launched this week, probably won’t help.

Image: Motorola’s Razr line was one of the most desirable phones to come out in the early 2000s

Price range that won’t hurt your wallet

The Pixel Fold was announced in May after months of anticipation and speculation, as it had the biggest hopes outside of Apple as a true competitor to Samsung’s dominance in the space. Google has been making popular smartphones for years and its Pixel series is one of his best products for those who prefer his Android.

The reaction at the Fold’s launch event was positive, as it showcased redesigned features that fit many components of the company’s flagship Pixel 7 Pro into a noticeably slimmer design.

But the elephant in the room was in an elephant-sized price range: £1,749.

Pixel Fold: Key Specs

Screen: 5.8 inches, 7.6 inches folded, up to 120Hz Battery: 24 hours standard, up to 72 hours in battery saver mode, supports fast wireless charging Memory: 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage Processor: Google Tensor G2 Rear camera: 48 Megapixel standard lens, plus ultra-wide and telephoto lenses with 5x optical zoom Front and inner cameras: 9.5- and 8-megapixel lenses respectively Security: fingerprint and face unlock, 5-year security Guaranteed updates

Foldable Common Problems

Foldable products come with a high price tag. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold is over £1,500 and the cheaper Z Flip is still £900. Foldable smartphones from Motorola and Oppo are somewhere in between, all topping the starting prices of most non-foldable smartphones with similar or better specs.

It may be Google’s first foldable product, but at £1,749, you don’t want to compromise. The Pixel Fold might be fast and run two apps side-by-side on its inner screen, but its Tensor G2 processor isn’t even better than the processor in Google’s Pixel 7a, which costs just £449. It doesn’t even have a future.

The Pixel Fold also doesn’t address issues unique to foldable devices so far, such as the prominent crease in the center of the inner screen and its heavy construction. It’s probably the thinnest foldable, has a 5.8-inch outer display, and is comfortable to use like a standard cell phone, but weighs a whopping 283g (this is Apple’s chunky iPhone 14 Pro Max 40g heavier than the

While there are no early reports of it breaking embarrassingly easily like Samsung’s first foldable product, vulnerabilities remain a huge concern. The Pixel Fold’s box has a notice warning it to be handled with care to avoid damage, as if it should make it clear that the device is not to be left near adventurous pets or rowdy toddlers. there is.

Image: The closed form factor is much more comparable to standard smartphones than Samsung’s taller foldable smartphones. Photo: Google

Will the day come when foldables become popular?

Such concerns may not be enough to keep enthusiasts away, and the current August delivery date suggests that Google is enjoying decent demand so far.

I was able to try out the Pixel Fold’s review unit for a week, and like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, it feels strange to have such an adaptable gadget in your pocket. I put it down like a laptop to take group photos while hiking, propped it up like a tent to watch YouTube on the train table, and opened it up like a book at bedtime.

Despite the aforementioned concerns, there’s no denying that it’s often been fun to use, like using a cool new Buzz Lightyear for an old iPhone Woody doll. Earth – I’ve had the same tablet smartphone for over 10 years.

Image: The Fold offers an enjoyable reading experience. Photo: Google

However, their interest tended to wane when the price issue surfaced. Whether you want top-notch specs, a no-frills phone for grandpa, or a brand new phone or tablet, it’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the Pixel Fold and probably more for pets and toddlers. There are alternatives that are more likely to survive.

It also seems to speak to Apple, the world’s largest smartphone maker, not hinting at introducing a foldable iPhone since the announcement of the Pixel Fold and announcing it would enter the niche mixed reality headset market. . If the foldable revolution is to begin, the companies that helped wipe out foldable phones will definitely need to join.

In its current form, the Pixel Fold isn’t what started it.

