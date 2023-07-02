Google Announces 7 New Features for Google Chat





Google Chat was originally designed to help companies maintain internal communication for their teams. However, consumers can now use Direct Her messages and group conversations. It also includes Spaces, a feature that allows you to assign tasks and share files. Chat can be installed on both Android and iOS. The app is on the Google Play Store and Android users can download it by tapping this link. If you’re using an iPhone, you can find the app on the App Store by clicking this link.

Smart Compose moves to Google Chat on the web

Google on Friday revealed seven new features coming to Google Chat, including Smart Compose. This feature provides contextual suggestions that are grayed out in the text bar as you type your message. If you find a suggestion you want to use, press the Tab button to add the suggested word to your message. Check out the video below showing how smart compose works in chat. Smart Compose is rolling out to Chat web users in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

After sending a message, if you quickly realize that you omitted a word or typed something wrong, use Google Chat’s message editing features to delete or delete the message by long-pressing on it. Can be edited. A toolbar will appear,[編集]Press the icon (which looks like a pencil) to edit (or delete the entire message),[更新]Tap. This feature is available to all Chat users.

Another new feature in Chat lets you quote previous messages when sending responses. This allows the group to see exactly which message you’re responding to without confusion. Tap the message you want to quote, tap the “Enter” icon when the toolbox appears, and the message you want to reply to will appear at the bottom of the screen. Enter and submit your response.

Read receipts coming to Google Chat later this month

In some cases, it may not be possible to know whether some or all of the group received the message, due to a poor internet connection or other reasons. Direct Her Messages on mobile and the web is already available, and you’ll see read receipts for messages you’ve sent when the avatar of the person receiving the message appears below the post on the right. Tap (or rollover with your mouse) on the avatar to see the name of the person who received the message. This will be coming to Chat later this month for grouping messages across mobile and web.

Get read receipts in the form of avatars in Google Chat

Want to avoid adding long URLs to your messages? If you want to link something to the group, select the text you want to hyperlink, click the Insert Link icon on the toolbar and paste or type the URL to link to the text. This will be available to Android users and users on the web in the coming weeks.

Create hyperlinks in Google Chat

No one likes a cluttered and untidy interface. So if you have more than 10 conversations or spaces, any conversations or spaces that have been inactive in the last 7 days will be hidden until a new message is posted. At that point, move it to the top of the list.If you need to see one of the hidden conversations or spaces before a new message is sent, click below the list of chats.[詳細]Tap the button. This feature is now available for chat users.

Finally, in the coming weeks, chat users will be able to install apps for their personal chats and spaces. Google points to Giphy for adding GIFs, Asana for assigning tasks and adding to-do lists to group chats, and Zapier for custom notifications.

Again, if you don’t have Google Chat on your iOS or Android device, we’ve left some links at the top of this article so you can download the app quickly.

