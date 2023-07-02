CenterPoint Announces Outline of RNG, Hydrogen Pilot in 1st Mingus Innovation Plan





CenterPoint Energy proposed to expand its green hydrogen blending business in Minneapolis. This is one of the first such projects operated by a US gas company. Source: CenterPoint Energy Inc.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Minnesota subsidiary has submitted its first Natural Gas Innovation Plan, outlining more than 20 proposals for decarbonizing the gas distribution system by leveraging clean energy resources and strategies.

The June 28 application included 18 pilot projects and seven R&D programs, which CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. will operate in a five-year cycle beginning in July 2024. These will facilitate initiatives such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and green hydrogen blends. Electrification of buildings and deployment of carbon capture technologies (23-215).

The filing marks a milestone for Centrepoint, which has proposed the Natural Gas Innovation Act (NGIA) in 2020. Passage of this law in 2021 will allow Minnesota utilities to submit gas innovation plans to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), replacing standard gas supplies with low- or zero-carbon alternatives. Recover the cost of replacing.

Critically, this suggested that Minnesota consider multiple approaches to decarbonizing the building sector, rather than the more idiosyncratic focus of electrification that some states have pursued.

“CenterPoint Energy is excited about the opportunities enabled by NGIA. It will allow us to continue to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective energy, and it will take days,” said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint’s vice president of Minnesota Gas, in a June 29 news release. rice field.

The law is part of Minnesota’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Centrepoint estimates that the proposed pilot project could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 1.2 million tons of CO2 equivalent. This corresponds to the annual energy use of approximately 150,000 households.

Categories of pilot projects

CenterPoint proposed pilot projects in six of the eight innovative resource categories outlined in NGIA (RNG, Power to Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Strategic Electrification, Regional Energy and Energy Efficiency) .

By design, these proposals are biased toward using low-carbon fuels. At NGIA, at least half of the innovation plan cost must be devoted to procuring and distributing RNG, biogas, green hydrogen, or ammonia produced through the power-to-gas process.

CenterPoint has submitted proposals to purchase RNG produced from food waste at facilities across three counties. It will seek proposals from potential fuel suppliers to expand its RNG purchases. RNG is a pipeline-quality gas processed from methane waste recovered from farms, landfills, and other facilities.

The company has proposed a second green hydrogen blending pilot project. In April 2022, CenterPoint became one of the first U.S. gas utilities to mix a small amount of hydrogen into its gas grid.

CenterPoint will also fund feasibility studies and projects for industrial and large commercial customers interested in installing electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen and carbon capture technologies. The company proposed to capture carbon by planting trees, measuring and preventing methane and refrigerant leaks, and installing his CarbinX carbon capture unit on his CleanO2 gas heating appliances.

In line with NGIA requirements, CenterPoint will fund pilots to electrify residential, commercial and industrial gas loads, as well as decarbonize existing district heating systems and new systems, including geothermal systems. proposed a project. CenterPoint also met his NGIA requirement to offer emissions audits to small business and large enterprise customers.

Within the energy efficiency category, CenterPoint requested a permit to install a gas heat pump. Gas heat pumps can be more efficient than furnaces and boilers, but they are not as widespread as electric heat pumps.

Centrepoint said most of the pilots will be developed on a small scale, but “because of the potential scalability and potential for transformation of the gas distribution system,” the company has expanded its portfolio to RNG and hydrogen blending, geothermal, commercial and residential electrification projects. He said he prioritized spending.

Research and Development

CenterPoint also proposed just over $2 million for research and development initiatives. The company will conduct research on the potential to develop RNG production facilities within its service territory and pathways to achieving net zero emissions across Minnesota’s gas system by 2050.

We will also research new community-based approaches for marketing weathering programs.

In the commercial building sector, CenterPoint will study the carbon capture effectiveness and heat recovery efficiency of CarbinX technology, aiming to address the barriers to incorporating high performance building envelopes into new construction.

The company will also pilot green ammonia production technology and support research on the fuel’s use in industrial operations.

Costs and Benefits of Decarbonization

NGIA has allowed utilities to propose a five-year program budgeted at 1.75% of total operating revenues generated by gas services in the state. CenterPoint calculated that the annual cost cap would be $18.1 million for him, or about $90.6 million over five years.

By proposing RNG from the food waste program, CenterPoint qualified for an annual cap increase of 0.25 percentage points, or approximately $3 million in additional spending per year.

CenterPoint estimates that the total spending over five years will be about $106 million, adding less than $1.50 to a typical monthly bill for a residential customer. The company planned to recoup its costs through a combination of purchase gas adjustments, the next common rate case, and annual adjustments.

CenterPoint expects the PUC to reach a final decision on this proposal within about a year. PUC will consider whether the plan will generate net benefits, reduce or avoid emissions, and promote regional economic development. CenterPoint estimates that its full proposal will create approximately 2,900 full-time jobs during its five-year cycle.

Among other gas utilities in Minnesota, Excel Energy had planned to submit a gas innovation plan in the final quarter of 2023, but WEC Energy Group said it has not set a schedule for filing at this time. Both companies said. MDU Resources Group Inc. did not immediately respond to email inquiries.

