my mother tried to make technology uninteresting





There is nothing better than witnessing the success of a particular gender that no one ever thought possible.

Technology used to be largely a man’s domain. Let’s be honest, many people think technology is a macho field.

Things have changed a lot as the tech business has evolved into an inclusive industry for all genders, but no longer.

While the gender gap remains wide, we also recognize the efforts that have been made. Product design is one of the areas of technology that has grown over time, attracting both men and women.

Angela Ifebunandu Chiniere, a young female product designer, has been working on design projects for IT businesses for the past two years.

Having worked in health tech, fintech, education, and Web3, she decided in 2023 to become a UX writer, a research-intensive product design career.

There is no success without growth. For product designers, growth means staying updated with the latest design tools and innovations.

For Angela, staying current is paramount in the area of ​​product design. In her words, I too have taken UX courses and worked with junior designers. I’ve been helping them with their UX copy while taking courses, but I’m a full-time designer.

Prejudice is something that almost every woman working in the tech industry has to deal with. Angela is no exception. Angela, who was a young woman in the tech industry, revealed that her prejudices started in her home.

Angela said her initial prejudice as a woman in tech came from her family, especially her mother, who worried she would never get married because she was always on a laptop.

Her mother tried to make technology uninteresting, but Angela stayed her way and pushed forward to help her mother change her perspective.

Angela also said that women are categorized based on how they dress, and that she enjoys looking pretty with manicured nails and eyelashes. She doesn’t even know if she’s right for the job and she subconsciously judges me. ’ They fire me until I have to prove myself. “

The field of product design is fairly simple and is said to be dominated by women. It’s important to understand that perceptions of an area as “easy” or “hard” are subjective and can be influenced by a variety of circumstances.

For product design, this area of ​​technology requires a blend of technical prowess, creativity, problem-solving ability and understanding of user needs regardless of gender.

This is a multidisciplinary field that includes research, analysis, visual design, information architecture, interface design among others.

Angela added to this that she has been in the profession for about two years and that she needs to learn and forget what she has learned, wake up early every day to read and keep up with new technology tools. rice field.

Product design is more than just coloring Figma. It requires extensive research and consideration. Technology advances. If you don’t evolve with it, you could fall behind.

All people are unique, and what catches one person’s attention may not necessarily catch another’s attention. It is important to provide opportunities, encouragement and support to help women explore their interests in technology and make informed career choices.

Angela’s interest in technology dates back to her college days and was sparked by one person who was passionate about technology.

Many women also saw technology as a way to earn a living and contribute to their families. The same can be said for Angela.

“What actually sparked my interest was the need to improve myself and learn. The urge to improve myself to be better than who I was yesterday was what drove me to the tech industry. I did,” says Angela.

When it comes to making progress, projects are a great way to track progress in this tech industry, and there’s always one project that brings joy and motivation when you look back.

Talking about her most exciting endeavor to date, Angela said of Project C, “This was my first big project where someone trusted me enough to do it.”

Project C was completed within three months and she was responsible for research, analysis and design.

Angela credits Project C with boosting her self-confidence and giving her the courage to pursue a career in tech, saying, “That Project C tested me, but if I survived Project C, I’d love to see other people.” The project can also survive.”

Skills are required to excel in any field. Angela emphasized that the field of product design requires both soft and hard talent.

She said she had to understand what she was entering, learn how to use color, do research, understand consumer demands and learn how to ask questions.

Hard skills require the use of product design tools such as Figma and other design tools. Angela emphasized the importance of communication and the need for soft skills education.

You should be proficient in using design tools. You can learn through online courses. You need to learn communication, critical thinking, teamwork and receptivity to feedback.

These are soft skills that you must learn in yourself in order to work well with your colleagues. “Hard skills get you into a company, but soft skills are what keep you there,” Angela explained.

During our chat, I noticed that women in the tech industry all have fun stories about themselves. For some people, saying “I am a designer” translates to fashion designer.

Angela revealed an interesting secret about herself and said she enjoys making people look surprised when she reveals her interest in technology.

“Some people approached me thinking I was addicted to Yahoo[internet scams]. “It’s a project for someone in Germany,” Angela explained.

Young women in tech have been able to stand out and become role models for aspiring girls by sharing their stories, experiences and accomplishments.

Seeing people like you doing well in your field may give you confidence and belief in your talent.

Angela is one of the young women in tech inspiring young girls to pursue an interest in technology.

