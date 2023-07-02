Marcos Approves Blueprint for Philippine Innovation Agenda





President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Approves National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document Outlining How the Philippines Can Achieve Market Demand-Based Pervasive Innovation Culture

Manila, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has greenlit a national blueprint aimed at enhancing innovation in governance and fostering a culture of innovation driven by market demand.

At the 5th National Innovation Council (NIC) meeting on Friday, June 30, Marcos announced as NIC chairman the National Innovation Council, a comprehensive plan aimed at strengthening innovation governance and establishing a prosperous society. Approved the Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032. Domestic innovation ecosystem.

Arsenio Barisacan, Director General of the National Economic Development Board and Vice Chairman of the NIC, said establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is one of the six cross-cutting strategies outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. emphasized.

“Chapter 8 of the PDP elaborates on this strategy by outlining its role in the continuum of research and development, innovation, technology introduction and commercialization,” explained Barisakan.

The meeting also resulted in the approval of the official NIC logo, approval of the per diem allowance for NIC executive members, ratification of the Special Power of Attorney, as well as future updates on the implementation of Article 23. Approval of the Philippine Innovation Act (PIA) and proposal for Plantilla’s additional position in the NIC Secretariat.

The NIASD defines a dynamic innovation ecosystem as one that fosters a broad culture of innovation driven by market demand. We foster collaboration through an effective and reliable platform, providing innovators with the resources and facilities they need to transform their ideas into innovative products and services. It also facilitates connections between innovators and potential investors and funders.

All these programs are made possible through the NIC’s Innovation Fund. This fund, from which grants are issued, is managed by the NIC, which reviews and approves eligible proposals.

Prior to the 5th NIC Conference, executive members such as Mr. Lia Riza Kanlas, Mr. Mark Sultan Gelsaba, Mr. Monsito Ibrahim and Count Martin Valencia took oaths.

With 25 members, the NIC serves as a policy advisory body made up of 16 ministerial secretaries and 7 senior private sector members. Rappler.com

