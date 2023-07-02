Experts discuss new drivers of global economic growth





In an effort to inject new momentum into the lackluster global economy, global cooperation in science, technology, financial innovation and economic innovation was among the themes considered at recent forums.

The conference, with the theme of “Creating a New Round of Scientific and Technological Revolution and Creating a New Driving Force for Economic Growth”, was held at the Shanghai Institute of Public Administration (SAI) on June 30, and was attended by domestic and foreign researchers.

Speaking at the conference, SAI Professor and Vice President Zeng Jun said there are various challenges facing the international community today, including public health and poverty alleviation. He called for open-minded and mutually beneficial global exchanges.

Zeng said that China’s significant talent pool, data pool size, complete industrial chain, and institutional advantages are all important factors in promoting the development and industrial use of disruptive technologies and promoting global development. It shows the important role the country can play, he added. frontier technology.

“We are at a crossroads in history, building new momentum for global cooperation in science and technology, accelerating technology transfer and knowledge sharing, bridging the digital divide, and restoring and growing the world. Only then can we lead to a brighter future for humanity,” Zeng observed.

Dr. Shen Guilong, Fellow of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences and Director of the Institute of China, explored the necessity and complexity of global cooperation in his keynote speech, noting that historically, economic slowdowns have generally resulted in large-scale industrialization and distinctive technological globalization. He said that it would happen at the same time as the spread.

“The fact that such a leading and signature technology has yet to emerge today suggests that the ongoing technological revolution is still in its nascent stage,” Shen said. “That’s the complexity.”

Another complication, Shen points out, is the strikingly multidisciplinary nature of technology, which means that innovative technologies do not occur in one specific location, but appear in different locations across vast geographies. He pointed out that it might suggest that there is a possibility.

Shen believed that only the momentum of an explosive scientific revolution had the potential to lift the global economy out of the doldrums and put it on a growth track.

“Thus, I believe that both the breadth and depth of this new technological revolution will require global cooperation and large-scale industrial use of distinctive technologies,” Shen said. . “To sustain and enhance the rejuvenation and iteration of technology on this scale requires a huge global market.”

He said that before the 2008 global financial crisis, the linkages between global industries and markets were still strong, but since then they have been severely damaged as a result of the agitation of unilateralism and protectionism. Here is another facet of the current complexity facing the technological revolution.

These complexities create many restrictions and obstacles to the exchange of talent across borders, leading to repression and sanctions against some technology companies and individuals. There are signs suggesting the formation of parallel markets or complete technological decoupling, which will have a negative impact on all parties.

Other panelists also shared their views on the importance of innovation as part of long-term strategy and development, especially in times of economic downturn.

Rosa M. Pérez Vargas, associate professor of public management at the University of Guanajuato, Mexico, cited the incident of Mentefatura in Guanajuato to explain the imperative of economic innovation in the context of inequality and insecurity.

Professor Jerome Yen of the University of Macau explores how the innovation and sophistication of Macau’s financial industry will impact the Greater Bay Area (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau) as part of efforts to diversify and revitalize the regional economy in the post-financial market. ), explained how it can contribute to Pandemic era.

Nguyen Phu Hoang, a researcher at the Vietnam Academy of Political Science, Region II, cited the need for preparedness and resilience given the impact of AI on employment.

