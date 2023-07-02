Voice.ai’s Real-Time Voice Changer Tech Raises $6 Million in Funding





Voice.ai, a leading provider of real-time voice modification technology, recently secured $6 million in funding to further develop its innovative platform. Led by Mucker Capital and M13, the investment will be used to expand the company’s technical talent pool, enhance its software development kit (SDK) and application programming interface (API), and explore new applications such as singing. With over 480,000 users and a huge library of over 50,000 voice filters, Voice.ai is ready to revolutionize the AI ​​voice modification industry.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the development of AI-driven tools that can generate images, text, and even speech based on basic prompts. Voice.ai is at the forefront of this trend, giving users the ability to change and disguise their voice in real time. The company’s technology has gained a lot of attention among gamers, content creators and Vtubers, with applications on popular platforms such as TikTok, Zoom and Discord.

Voice.ai’s success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface and extensive library of voice filters. Now available as an app for Mac, PC, Android and iOS, the platform allows users to create new voices or choose from thousands of pre-made options. These voices can be used live on any supported platform or used for recording. Voice.ai’s user base has grown primarily through word-of-mouth marketing, with over 120,000 members on his Discord channel.

As demand for Voice.ai continues to be overwhelming, server capacity is a pressing concern. The company aims to address this issue by using a portion of the funds to increase server capacity and ensure a seamless user experience. Additionally, Voice.ai plans to hire more technical talent to foster innovation and extend platform compatibility with popular frameworks such as Meta, Unreal and Unity.

What sets Voice.ai apart from its competitors is its focus on bringing affordable voice-changing technology directly to consumers. While other companies in the voice AI space primarily cater to enterprise customers, Voice.ai aims to make this technology accessible to individuals. Voice.ai creates a unique, customizable end result in real-time by replacing the voice itself while preserving the core elements of the user’s voice, such as emotion, pacing, and emphasis.

Voice.ai’s technology has resonated with various user groups. From gamers and streamers looking to increase their online presence to individuals seeking privacy protection, the platform offers a wide range of applications. Additionally, Voice.ai has become a valuable tool for transgender his users, allowing them to express themselves with a voice that matches their identity. The platform also allows the user to explore his new online persona, allowing for creative expression and personalization.

Voice.ai has made great strides in the voice AI market, but faces competition from several other players. Companies such as Respeecher and Celebrities also offer voice-to-speech AI solutions that allow users to change and transform their voice. Additionally, there are numerous text-to-speech and text-to-speech services on the market, each with its own value proposition. However, Voice.ai differentiates itself by offering accessible and affordable voice AI technology directly to consumers.

Voice.ai is committed to democratizing voice AI technology by making it accessible to developers around the world. The company aims to build a community of developers who can leverage their technology and integrate it into their own applications. Voice.ai is revolutionizing the AI ​​developer community in the same way AdMob changed the mobile app developer landscape by providing user-friendly solutions that were once reserved only for big companies. I would like to.

With its recent funding round, Voice.ai is well-positioned to continue its growth and innovation in the voice AI industry. Voice.ai aims to solidify its market leadership position by expanding platform support, hiring top technical talent, and enhancing its voice-changing technology. The company’s commitment to affordability, accessibility and inclusiveness sets it apart from its competitors and paves the way for a promising future.

